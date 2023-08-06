2023 depth chart released

LATROBE, Pa. – Though the Steelers' 2023 rookie class has been impressive here at the team's training camp at Saint Vincent College, none have yet been impressive enough to crack the starting lineup on head coach Mike Tomlin's initial depth chart.

That's not altogether surprising. Though the rookies have had their moments, Tomlin is not one to put the horse before the cart when it comes to starting jobs.

It's also the time of year where the NFL mandates a depth chart be released, and with three preseason games upcoming, there's still plenty of time for things to change as things are sorted out.

First-round pick Broderick Jones is listed as the second-team left tackle behind incumbent starter Dan Moore Jr., while cornerback Joey Porter Jr., the first of the team's two second-round draft picks, is listed as second on the depth chart behind veteran Patrick Peterson on the depth chart the Steelers released Sunday.

Both Jones and Porter have gotten snaps with the first-team defense throughout camp thus far.

Nose tackle Keeanu Benton, the second of the team's two second-round draft picks, is third on the depth chart at that position behind incumbent starter Montravius Adams and Breiden Fehoko, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason.

Third-round pick Darnell Washington is fourth on the tight end depth chart behind Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry and Connor Heyward, though Heyward also is listed as the team's only fullback. Kendrick Green, who has seen time at fullback in spot action this week is second on the depth chart at center behind Mason Cole.

Fourth-round pick Nick Herbig is second on the depth chart behind left outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, while seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson is fourth on the depth chart at center, even though he's lined up at offensive tackle at times throughout this camp.

Cornerback Corey Trice, the team's other seventh-round draft pick, was placed on injured reserve last week after suffering a knee injury.

The initial depth chart differs from the one which the Steelers concluded last season in several key spots.

Offensively, free agent signing Isaac Seumalo is listed as the first-team left guard ahead of returning starter Kevin Dotson, while Allen Robinson, acquired in a trade with the Rams in the offseason, is the third wide receiver ahead of second-year pro Calvin Austin III.

On the defensive side, Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, a pair of free agent signings, are the new starters, backed by Kwon Alexander and Mark Robinson. Robinson is the only inside linebacker on the team's roster who was with the Steelers in 2022.

Peterson, another free agent signing, also is a newcomer, as is nickel cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who tops the depth chart at that position ahead of Elijah Riley and Duke Dawson.

Finally, holdover Damontae Kazee and free agent signing Keanu Neal are both listed atop the depth chart at strong safety, where Terrell Edmunds started last season.

Austin also is listed as the first-team kick and punt returner ahead of veteran Gunner Olszewski. A fourth-round draft pick in 2022, Austin missed the entire season after suffering a foot injury during training camp.

That is one change from the initial depth chart of a year ago, when Olszewski was listed atop the depth chart at those two spots with Austin second.