Weidl happy with competition at training camp

LATROBE, Pa. – As the Steelers and the rest of the NFL rocket toward the start of the 2023 season, Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl is taking it all in.
With free agency and the draft well in the rearview mirror, a healthy portion of the staff of GM Omar Khan and Weidl is complete.
But as the Steelers showed recently with the signing of linebacker Kwon Alexander, that doesn't mean all the work is done.
The Steelers are always interested in adding more to their roster if they can and it makes sense, all in the name of building the most depth they can across the board.
"It's about competition. Competition brings out the best and we say cream rises to the top, we're seeing it right now," Weidl said Wednesday here at Saint Vincent College. "The guys are out there battling and it's a good thing, it's a healthy competition. You've seen like I said these guys are helping each other out, the young guys, the old guys are helping out the young guys, and they're working together. But you know, it's going to work itself out."
The next step in that process is Friday when the Steelers travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in their first preseason game.
Weidl and company have liked what they've seen from their offseason work thus far leading up to training camp the past two weeks.
But the real test will come at Raymond James Stadium Friday night.
Weidl, who is in his second season with the Steelers after coming over from the Eagles, is interested in watching it all transpire.
"We've got a lot of guys, you know, fighting different spots," Weidl said. "We brought a lot of new players in this year, and we're watching the chemistry develop with those players in the offensive line room. You're watching it in the secondary and you're seeing it develop and come together. So, I don't want us to focus on one area. I think we have a lot of competition going on across the board. And it's created a real positive environment at practice."
The Steelers were aggressive in the offseason, adding a number of veteran outside players, including potential starters at left guard in Isaac Seumalo, inside linebacker in Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Alexander, cornerback in Patrick Peterson and nickel corner in Chandon Sullivan, among others.
The draft also brought a plethora of interesting prospects, first-round offensive tackle Broderick Jones, second-round picks Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback and nose tackle Keeanu Benton, among them.
Though none of that group is currently listed as a starter, Weidl has been happy with what the draft class has added to the roster.
Jones, for example, is competing at left tackle against incumbent starter Dan Moore Jr., adding depth along the line, as well.
"We know Broderick with the physical attributes he had, we saw that in the testing, and we saw on the tape," Weidl said. "And I think the thing is, he's coming out every day and he's working. He's working to get better and he's seeking the knowledge. He's receptive to it. You see him working with Dan Moore every day and he's just learning and he's growing. And he's out there, stacking days and you know, it's a natural progression. And we're watching him do it right now in front of our eyes. So, he's an arrow up guy, and we're excited to where he's heading.
"Dan's a Pro, he's a great guy. We're lucky we have him. We're fortunate we have him. We're glad we have him. And you watch him out there. His willingness to share what he's learned so far in the league with Broderick is tremendous. And I think that just speaks for the offensive line room. You see those guys working with each other every day, afterwards on the field."
