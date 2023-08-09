Weidl happy with competition at training camp

Weidl, who is in his second season with the Steelers after coming over from the Eagles, is interested in watching it all transpire.

"We've got a lot of guys, you know, fighting different spots," Weidl said. "We brought a lot of new players in this year, and we're watching the chemistry develop with those players in the offensive line room. You're watching it in the secondary and you're seeing it develop and come together. So, I don't want us to focus on one area. I think we have a lot of competition going on across the board. And it's created a real positive environment at practice."

The Steelers were aggressive in the offseason, adding a number of veteran outside players, including potential starters at left guard in Isaac Seumalo, inside linebacker in Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Alexander, cornerback in Patrick Peterson and nickel corner in Chandon Sullivan, among others.

The draft also brought a plethora of interesting prospects, first-round offensive tackle Broderick Jones, second-round picks Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback and nose tackle Keeanu Benton, among them.

Though none of that group is currently listed as a starter, Weidl has been happy with what the draft class has added to the roster.

Jones, for example, is competing at left tackle against incumbent starter Dan Moore Jr., adding depth along the line, as well.

"We know Broderick with the physical attributes he had, we saw that in the testing, and we saw on the tape," Weidl said. "And I think the thing is, he's coming out every day and he's working. He's working to get better and he's seeking the knowledge. He's receptive to it. You see him working with Dan Moore every day and he's just learning and he's growing. And he's out there, stacking days and you know, it's a natural progression. And we're watching him do it right now in front of our eyes. So, he's an arrow up guy, and we're excited to where he's heading.