Tomlin wants to see growth across the board

LATROBE, Pa. – Acknowledging that second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett needs more snaps in the preseason than a more veteran quarterback, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that all healthy players will see at least some action in the team's preseason opener Friday night in Tampa against the Buccaneers.

Pickett, who appeared in 13 games in 2022, starting 12 of those contests, might not get the 39 passing attempts he did in last year's preseason, but Tomlin said his young quarterback needs more preseason snaps than perhaps a veteran such as Ben Roethlisberger did late in his career.

"Yes. We'll play it by ear. We'll give him what he needs," Tomlin said here at Saint Vincent College. "That's always my mentality. I'm open to all that are healthy playing. How much they play will be determined by what it is they need to be a productive step in the process for them. Then, we'll deal with next week next week."

Pickett likely won't be alone in playing in the preseason opener against Tampa Bay. With just three preseason games before the Steelers open the regular season Sept. 10 at Acrisure Stadium against San Francisco, Tomlin wants to ensure his team gets the work necessary to be ready to hit the ground running in that game.

Though star outside linebacker T.J. Watt and running back Najee Harris were both injured to some degree in last year's preseason, Tomlin isn't overly concerned with exposing his players to injuries as much as he is getting the team ready to play.

A number of teams in recent years have decided to not play any front-line players in the preseason, but Tomlin doesn't subscribe to that theory.

"Obviously, we want to keep everybody upright. But injuries are a component of the game," Tomlin said. "We can't live in our fears. We've got to get individuals and collectives ready to play. I just think philosophically, I just lean toward playing, in general. I know there are different approaches to the preseason, and I respect the approaches and the opinions of others, but that's kind of always been in my comfort zone.