Discovery mode, Pickett's progression, 'talkin' mess'

LATROBE, Pa. _ What we learned during Week One at Saint Vincent College:

THEY KNOW WHAT THEY DON'T KNOW: There's a plan in place, on a daily basis for practices and for how the team will eventually and ultimately evolve and ascend.

But it's written in pencil, not pen.

Head coach Mike Tomlin's response when asked after the conditioning test on reporting day on Wednesday how the Steelers would fix their red zone woes from a season ago confirmed as much.

"I have no idea," Tomlin acknowledged. "We're here to kind of discover these things, seriously.

"I think sometimes when you have too hard core of a plan in an environment like this, you miss something. And so we're here to grow and develop individually and collectively. And when you're in my position you better be open to being pleasantly surprised or disappointed, to be quite honest with you.

"Some of the things that you guys ask about specifically in terms of an agenda or things I'm looking for, it's a tad premature. We're here to develop our personality, our strengths, our weaknesses, to ascertain what those things are, to divide the labor up. We're at Ground Zero in that regard."

So stay tuned.

Tomlin remains determined to be light on his feet entering his 17th season.

No. 1 pick Broderick Jones isn't making any assumptions, either.

Jones honed a reputation for physicality while playing left offensive tackle at Georgia. But when asked upon his arrival at Saint Vincent what his personality in pads might look like, Jones maintained everyone will have to wait until Tuesday when the pads come on for the first time to find out.

That's everyone, including Jones, who has yet to put on a pair of pads as a pro:

"I really don't know," he said. "I've always been a physical player with a little finesse to it but we just gotta wait and see. It's all new.

"I really don't know what the future holds as of right now so we just gotta wait and see."

Jones' approach falls in line with Tomlin's stated advice for the rookie class as to how to best handle camp.

"This is their first lap around the track so don't pretend like it's not," Tomlin said. "Be open to growing and learning, be a sponge, ask good questions, learn from others, what others say and do, positively and negatively.