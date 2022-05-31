Learning from those around him

The Steelers kicked off their second week of OTAs on Tuesday, and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is taking advantage of every opportunity he can to learn from those around him, in particular veteran quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

"There are no better guys to learn from than the guys that are here, that have done it," said Pickett. "I'm trying to learn. I am asking Mitch and Mason as many questions as I can. Chris (Oladokun) and I are attached at the hip really all day. We're kind of going through it together and it's been fun."

Pickett said he uses every moment he can to ask Trubisky and Rudolph for tips, nothing formal, just walking over to them during a drill, in a meeting, whenever he can.