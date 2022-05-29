Words of wisdom

Bringing his all: Safety Damontae Kazee has been with the Steelers for less than a month after the unrestricted free agent signed with the team on May 3, but he is already feeling comfortable at his new home.

"It's been going good," said Kazee. "It's like a brotherhood here. Everyone communicates with everybody. They bring you in with warm arms. Everyone is going to do what they need to do and get the job done.

"This is my year six, so I have learned how to do things. I have played for two different teams, so I have learned how to come in and put my head down, go to work and do what I have to do."

Kazee played his first four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and last season with the Dallas Cowboys after they signed him as an unrestricted free agent. He finished the 2021 season eighth on the team with 54 tackles, 39 of them solo stops, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and four passes defensed. He was a defensive captain for the team in Week 3.

In his five seasons, Kazee has 241 tackles, 166 of them solo stops, and three tackles for a loss. He has 12 career interceptions, 17 passes defenses and seven forced fumbles.

Despite his experience and success, he is attacking OTAs the same as younger players, because as he said, that's just the way he does things.