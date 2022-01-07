Transactions

Presented by

Johnson activated from COVID-19 List

Jan 07, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers activated receiver Diontae Johnson from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday.

Johnson is the Steelers leading receiver with 100 receptions for 1,110 yards, his first 100 reception season and his first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career. Johnson, who has played in 15 games with 14 starts, also has a career-high eight touchdowns.

The team also placed rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson on the Reserve/Injured List. Johnson has been dealing with a foot injury that has forced him to miss time and had already been ruled out for Sunday before being placed on the list.

In addition, the team signed guard Nate Gilliam to the practice squad. Gilliam spent a short stint on the team's practice squad, signed originally on Dec. 21, but released on Dec. 29.

Gilliam, who played college ball at Wake Forest, was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft and spent his rookie season on their practice squad.

In other practice squad moves, the team released receivers Rico Bussey and Damion Willis from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Johnson, Green placed on COVID-19 List

Diontae Johnson and Kendrick Green were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday
news

Haden placed on COVID list, 6 activated

Cornerback Joe Haden was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Browns game

The Steelers elevated multiple players from the practice squad ahead of Monday Night Football

news

Steelers make roster moves

Isaiah Buggs was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

news

Schobert, Wormley placed on COVID-19 List

The Steelers placed three players on the COVID-19 List, including two defensive starters in Joe Schobert and Chris Wormley
news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers activated Marcus Allen from the Reserve/COVID-19 List, but placed Arthur Maulet on the list
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Chiefs game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves before taking on the Chiefs on Sunday
news

Adams activated from COVID List

Montravius Adams was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday
news

Steelers make move ahead of Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the Active/Inactive roster for Sunday's game
news

Steelers place Adams on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Wednesday
Advertising