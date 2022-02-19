Flores named Senior Defensive Assistant/Linebackers

The Steelers named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, it was announced on Saturday.

Flores, who was most recently the head coach of the Miami Dolphins (2019-21), has over 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL along with four years in a personnel role (New England Patriots, 2004-07).

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."