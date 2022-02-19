Press Conferences

Flores named Senior Defensive Assistant/Linebackers

Feb 19, 2022 at 01:42 PM

The Steelers named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, it was announced on Saturday.

Flores, who was most recently the head coach of the Miami Dolphins (2019-21), has over 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL along with four years in a personnel role (New England Patriots, 2004-07).

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

Flores played collegiately at Boston College before moving into personnel roles with the Patriots for four years. He then went on to coach various positions for New England over 11 seasons, which led to his hiring as Head Coach of the Dolphins in 2019. In three seasons in Miami, he led the Dolphins to a 24-25 overall record and guided the team to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years. He was relieved of his duties as Miami's head coach last month.

