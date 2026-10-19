Fans turned out for Steelers international watch parties

The Steelers have a huge international following, something that will be on display this week when they take on the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France on Sunday.

Ahead of the trip, the team hosted watch parties in Ireland and Germany, an opportunity for fans worldwide to gather and watch the Steelers-Buccaneers game alongside Steelers legends and other fans.

Kennedy's Bar & Restaurant, the home of Steelers Nation, was the site of the Failte Steelers Watch Party in Dublin, Ireland. The party included live music, Steelers game day traditions, and a halftime panel discussion, led by Steelers podcast host Michael McQuaid.

Steelers legend Matt Spaeth, who was joined by Steely McBeam, took part in a Q&A and signed autographs during the event.

"I was in Dublin last year for the game, and I thought everything about it was so well done all throughout the week," said Spaeth. "It was probably the best game day experience I've ever been a part of. That just shows you how committed the people of Ireland are and how excited they are to have the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL in their country.

"The energy at the watch party showed that spirit as well. The Steelers are such a global brand to begin with, and then you add the Steelers special ties to Ireland through the Rooney family, this is the perfect combination.

"And the people in Dublin, and all over Ireland, are so down-to-earth and friendly. They made this special. It was fun to join them and cheer on the Steelers."

The team also hosted the 'Heimspiel – The Steelers Watch Party,' presented by Heinz and SMS Group at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany as part of the partnership between the Steelers and Borussia Dortmund.

"One thing that is for sure is they are fans of American football," said Steelers legend Chris Hoke, who attended the watch party in Germany before heading to Paris for the game. "The NFL has done a great job of promoting football in a lot of countries, but especially Germany. It was cool to teach football, talk Steelers football to fans that are hungry to get more.

"Having these watch parties is helping to build the next generation of Steelers Nation. Parents come with their children, and it creates excitement and develops fans for years to come.

"It's fantastic how many Steelers fans are in Germany. I came in here expecting enthusiasm and excitement, and that's exactly what it was."

In addition to the watch parties, Spaeth attended the Irish Men's Flag Football Championship game and took a tour of the Guinness store house.

Hoke participated in a Flag Football Clinic, sharing his enthusiasm for the sport with the attendees.