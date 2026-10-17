Four-Down Territory: Teacher(s) and student

A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.

First down: Bringing up Bernard. Rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard has another test coming up, whether he's ready or not. But Bernard looked more than ready last week with nine catches for 80 yards, three of which went for first downs.

Part of that might stem from the weekly quizzes Aaron Rodgers likes to throw at his pass-catchers. Rodgers noted that one of Bernard's best qualities as a rookie is not repeating his mistakes, and the starting quarterback vouched for his youngest receiver's preparation, which has led to more confidence.

The mental side is one thing. DK Metcalf has been impressed with Bernard's physical traits translating to the NFL level, as well.

"I think he's just so great in short-area quickness, and then separating from a defender," Metcalf said. "He damn near catches everything, so I think that's a real plus, and the first tackler's not tackling him. His run-after-catch ability is great, from what I've seen. He's going to be a great player in this league for a long time, and I'm looking forward to being on the same team."

That's lofty praise coming from those two teammates in particular for Bernard. Back in Seattle, Metcalf looked to Tyler Lockett as a veteran mentor. Now he's a similar example to follow for Bernard, which makes for an intriguing duo.

"He's been a good role model," Bernard said. "He has a lot of experience in the game, so he's just always helping me see how he sees the game. And I'm always asking him questions. That's the part where he helps me the most. He sees that I'm willing to ask questions about every little thing, whether someone thinks it's a dumb question or not. I'm going to ask, because I want to make sure that I'm prepared."

Second down: Blue-chip matchup. Bernard isn't the only rookie playing a major role on offense. Max Iheanachor now has three starts under his belt at right tackle, and Sunday he'll likely see a lot of a fellow first-round pick in Tampa Bay defensive end Rueben Bain Jr.

Iheanachor was drafted 21st overall by the Steelers out of Arizona State. Bain went 15th to the Buccaneers after three dominant seasons at Miami.

But for all the hype that surrounded Bain going into the 2026 draft, he's still searching for his first NFL sack. Bain has not been credited with a sack, quarterback hit or hurry through three games.

What made Bain a fascinating prospect entering the draft was that he was so productive in college despite relatively short arms for an edge rusher. Bain's game is predicated on power, technique and motor.

"We never really crossed paths. We never really ran into each other to talk," Iheanachor said. "But, obviously, I heard about him throughout college and stuff like that. He's a tremendous player, and it'll be fun to go against him."

Third down: Jointly beneficial? The Steelers didn't face the Buccaneers in the regular season last year, but it sort of feels like they did to some of the returning players. The two teams held a joint practice with each other at Acrisure Stadium, a spirited afternoon of 1-on-1 drills, scrimmage periods and more between starters on both sides.

Can it help going into Week 6?

"A little bit, I would say, yes," Metcalf said. "I know No. 27 over there's a good young player, and No. 25, as well, so, yes."

That would be cornerbacks Jacob Parrish and Zyon McCollum, respectively, both of whom matched up often with Metcalf. It wasn't just good work on the perimeter, though. Steelers center Zach Frazier had plenty of reps against massive nose tackle Vita Vea, who at 6-foot-4, 347 pounds is one of the biggest defensive players in the NFL.

"There's definitely some familiarity there, but not as much as a full game," Frazier said. "You at least have somewhat of an idea. I kind of know what to expect a little bit, but he's definitely a very good player. We have a plan for him, and just have to go execute it."

Fourth down: Familiar faces abound. No shortage of Steelers and Buccaneers who faced off in that practice setting will now be on the other sideline.

Both Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey mentioned gleaning some insight here and there from cornerback Jamel Dean, who spent the previous seven seasons with Tampa Bay. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was there with Dean for the first four of those years, then circled back to the Buccaneers practice squad at the start of this season before signing with the Steelers.

Meanwhile, a few key members of the 2025 Steelers headed south. Danny Smith now is special teams coordinator for the Buccaneers after holding the same post in Pittsburgh since 2013. His unit features veteran safety Miles Killebrew, who had been a Steeler since 2021 and was a team captain starting in 2022. And when Buccaneers running back Kenneth Gainwell takes the field, it will be the first time in franchise history the Steelers play against their team MVP from the prior season.