Four-Down Territory: The eye in the sky

Third down: Balling like Wilson. Both starting inside linebackers have played at a high level for the Steelers this year, but midway through the 2026 NFL campaign, Payton Wilson leads all players at his position in tackles for loss against the run.

Wilson has six of them after picking up one more Week 8 against the Browns, as part of a key goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter. Across the league, only Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have more with eight each.

You could call it a combination of the defensive linemen taking on blocks, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's play-calling and Wilson's own development in his third season. Whatever it is, Wilson is tied with Nick Herbig and second only to T.J. Watt with seven tackles for loss on the team.

"I would say it's probably all of that. The confidence I have within the scheme this year is a tremendous difference," Wilson said. "And I think, as a team, as a defense, we're just jelling. With team success comes individual success.

"Our defense has been playing really well, so I'd have to credit a lot of that to a lot of other guys doing their jobs really well. We have one of, if not the best defensive line in the world. They draw a lot of attention, so it's a little easier than it seems. I would just say it's all of that wrapped into one: The scheme, the guys I'm playing with, and just confidence."

Fourth down: A long road back. Veteran safety DeShon Elliott has two games under his belt since returning from last year's season-ending injury. Elliott went down a week after playing every snap in Cincinnati against the Bengals, an experience that was a whirlwind in itself.

Listed as questionable for personal reasons ahead of that Thursday night matchup, Elliott went home to the Dallas area because his father was sick. The team allowed him to be with his dad, then fly straight to Cincinnati for the game rather than travel with the team.

"I went straight from home the morning of the game and went straight to the stadium. It definitely was wild," Elliott recalled. "I prepared to play, mentally, but not practicing all week, that was odd. I appreciated them for making sure and understanding that family is important. They went out of their way to make sure I was comfortable enough and could go see my pops and still feel like I could be ready for the game."

Elliott's dad passed away less than a month later. Since then, he has been on the road to recovery both physically and mentally.

While ceding snaps to promising rookie Robert Spears-Jennings, Elliott is trying to keep his head up as he works his way back into the mix. For Elliott, "it feels good just to be putting those shoulder pads on again," and he's pouring knowledge into the rookies in his room while contributing on the field when his number is called.

"There are up and down days," Elliott admitted. "You go from possibly being a Pro Bowl safety, every-snap guy … it can be hard on you, mentally. But it's like what can you do, what value can you bring?"