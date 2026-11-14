Four-Down Territory: The eye in the sky

A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.
First down: An unsung general. Head coach Mike McCarthy is 6-2 so far leading the Steelers, but he's unbeaten in one specific area. McCarthy is 2-0 on challenges, winning one in both games against the Browns, both of which resulted in takeaways for the Steelers defense.
The most recent was when McCarthy threw the red flag and called for a review early in the 27-6 win against the Browns two weeks ago. Officials reviewed it and ruled that Harold Fannin Jr. did fumble, and it was recovered by the Steelers. Turns out there's a method to McCarthy's mode of operation, which includes one of his offensive assistants who's stationed in the coaches' box each week.
"We have a game management process," McCarthy said. "Tim Berbenich did a great job there. He saw it. It was, obviously, on their sideline. He's done an excellent job. He does the education part of it in the team meetings. That's part of the design of how I've done it for a long time, because that's his job on Sundays. Yeah, Tim was all over that."
Berbenich, whose official title is game management/quarterbacks, is one of those behind-the-scenes coaches making an impact that every elite team needs. As for his presentations in team meetings that McCarthy mentioned, backup quarterback Will Howard has found them plenty informative. Whether it's a breakdown of the tendencies of that game's officiating crew, or a 2-minute drill refresher, Howard is glad Berbenich is "getting the recognition he should."
One scenario Berbenich presented to the group was the end of the Eagles-Jaguars game earlier this season, when Philadelphia went ahead on a field goal with just eight seconds remaining. The ensuing kickoff was returned 53 yards and Jacksonville hit a 57-yard field goal with a second left for the victory.
"He does a really good job," Howard said. "We give him a segment on Saturdays when he kind of goes around the league and talks about different situations, whether it's weird clock management or some funky thing that happened. … And Tim's great. He's super smart, he's been around, and he works his butt off."
Second down: Gone from Cincinnati. Speaking of coaches who are making a difference, just look at the defensive line under Domata Peko. Despite losing Derrick Harmon and Sebastian Joseph-Day to injured reserve, the Steelers are smashing the run and getting it done.
Naturally, Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Yahya Black continue to do their part. But rookies Gabriel Rubio and Kevin Jobity Jr. haven't been anything close to a liability when inserted into the rotation. In fact, offenses are averaging just 2.03 yards per carry when Rubio is on the field and 0.25 when Jobity is on the field.
Now the Steelers defensive line heads to Cincinnati, where Peko was a force up front for the Bengals from 2006-16. Peko has been back to his original NFL home once as a player, winning with the Broncos in 2018, but this will be his first time returning as a coach. If there are any extra emotions with that shift in perspective, it hasn't shown.
"What I love about Coach Pek is he's the same guy through and through every day," said defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. "No new juice."
Third down: Balling like Wilson. Both starting inside linebackers have played at a high level for the Steelers this year, but midway through the 2026 NFL campaign, Payton Wilson leads all players at his position in tackles for loss against the run.
Wilson has six of them after picking up one more Week 8 against the Browns, as part of a key goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter. Across the league, only Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have more with eight each.
You could call it a combination of the defensive linemen taking on blocks, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's play-calling and Wilson's own development in his third season. Whatever it is, Wilson is tied with Nick Herbig and second only to T.J. Watt with seven tackles for loss on the team.
"I would say it's probably all of that. The confidence I have within the scheme this year is a tremendous difference," Wilson said. "And I think, as a team, as a defense, we're just jelling. With team success comes individual success.
"Our defense has been playing really well, so I'd have to credit a lot of that to a lot of other guys doing their jobs really well. We have one of, if not the best defensive line in the world. They draw a lot of attention, so it's a little easier than it seems. I would just say it's all of that wrapped into one: The scheme, the guys I'm playing with, and just confidence."
Fourth down: A long road back. Veteran safety DeShon Elliott has two games under his belt since returning from last year's season-ending injury. Elliott went down a week after playing every snap in Cincinnati against the Bengals, an experience that was a whirlwind in itself.
Listed as questionable for personal reasons ahead of that Thursday night matchup, Elliott went home to the Dallas area because his father was sick. The team allowed him to be with his dad, then fly straight to Cincinnati for the game rather than travel with the team.
"I went straight from home the morning of the game and went straight to the stadium. It definitely was wild," Elliott recalled. "I prepared to play, mentally, but not practicing all week, that was odd. I appreciated them for making sure and understanding that family is important. They went out of their way to make sure I was comfortable enough and could go see my pops and still feel like I could be ready for the game."
Elliott's dad passed away less than a month later. Since then, he has been on the road to recovery both physically and mentally.
While ceding snaps to promising rookie Robert Spears-Jennings, Elliott is trying to keep his head up as he works his way back into the mix. For Elliott, "it feels good just to be putting those shoulder pads on again," and he's pouring knowledge into the rookies in his room while contributing on the field when his number is called.
"There are up and down days," Elliott admitted. "You go from possibly being a Pro Bowl safety, every-snap guy … it can be hard on you, mentally. But it's like what can you do, what value can you bring?"
Elliott has brought value as a leader, vocally and by example, while supporting his teammates. Physically, he feels good, and in this league the next opportunity can arise at any time.