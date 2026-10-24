Four-Down Territory: Run game will travel

A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.

First down: Trench work. When you go into any game with a degree of uncertainty, you want to lean on your old reliables. For the Steelers in Paris in 2026, that could be their ground game against the Saints.

Body clocks are shifting, winds are whipping and rain is falling here in France. Who better to stabilize things than the Steelers offensive line Sunday at Stade de France?

"I'll tell you what, it's a line that has a very bright future," head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday.

The future is now, literally, as the Steelers prepare to kick off in a time zone five hours ahead of Pittsburgh. And, oddly enough, the clocks change overnight Saturday, so they spent the first portion of their trip six hours ahead.

As the receiving corps goes through changes due to injuries and acquisitions, the running game is in a good place to take center stage. But either way, getting the job done up front puts any offense in the right posture to succeed.

"The first thing you recognize, obviously, is the talent and the investment in the offensive line group," McCarthy said. "But it's like any offensive line; it has to come together. The connection of the five players, their ability to line up and play games together, which our group is just getting started there — I think you see the progress we've made now with consecutive starts — we feel like the momentum is building there. But they're wired the right way. They're tough guys. They play the black-and-gold play-style the way we want, and I think they're only getting better week in and week out."

In any adverse circumstance, be it an international game or otherwise, you hope your offensive linemen are the last guys you have to worry about.

Second down: Step right up. Through six games, the Steelers have used 53 players. That might seem like a lot, but it's actually tied for the fewest to log snaps for any team so far in the 2026 regular season.

The depth will be tested again Sunday across the pond, particularly on the defensive line. Promising second-year stalwart Derrick Harmon is on injured reserve, and now so is veteran presence Sebastian Joseph-Day. They comprised both halves of the game-ending strip-sack against Joe Burrow in a Week 3 win against the Bengals, with Harmon forcing the fumble and Joseph-Day pouncing on it.

But sixth-round pick Gabriel Rubio has already shown he's up to the task of playing meaningful snaps in place of Harmon, and now fellow rookie Kevin Jobity Jr. appears poised to make his NFL debut. Jobity went undrafted out of Syracuse only to blossom into one of the team's best preseason stories as he made the 53-man roster out of training camp.

"Job has done a great job," said longest-tenured Steelers and defensive lineman Cam Heyward. "He came in this game as a pass rusher. He's very athletic, and still growing as a run defender, but he can rush his tail off. He'll be ready when he's called."

Third down: Le Torchon Terrible. That's "The Terrible Towel" in French. It's a week for the blue, white and red of the France flag to collide with the yellow, red and blue of the Steelers hypocycloids.

But Steelers players would also love to see the towels twirling in Paris. Saints supporters will be out in force, or en force, and yet you can never count out Steelers Nation from taking over any arena if their team is playing.

"Yes, sir, we travel very well," wide receiver DK Metcalf said when asked by a local reporter if he's expecting the usual turnout Sunday.

Metcalf gave the road contingent a lot to cheer about last year when he scored on an 80-yard touchdown catch. In fact, through two career games in Germany and Ireland, he's averaging 5.5 receptions and 98.5 yards. It might be time for another Metcalf moment on this continent.

Fourth down: Texas nexus. The Steelers and Saints are a long way from Dallas, but it's a place that ties together both head coaches in this matchup. McCarthy held the same role with the Cowboys from 2020-24, and Saints head coach Kellen Moore was his offensive coordinator there for three seasons.

Moore, 38, went on to call plays for the Chargers, then Eagles before landing his first head coaching job in New Orleans last year. McCarthy and Moore are plenty familiar with each other as they lead their teams into this one, for whatever that's worth to their respective defensive coordinators as they scheme it up.