A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.

First down: The best ability is availability. Now that the regular season is officially more than halfway over for the Steelers, the ironman watch is on. Center Zach Frazier is the only player who hasn't missed a snap on offense. Defensively, inside linebacker Patrick Queen, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and safety Jaquan Brisker all are at 99.8% of the snaps, having only left the field for one snap each.

It's become remarkably routine for Queen, who played just under 96% last season while starting every game, and he begrudgingly missed all of two snaps the entire season in 2024. He still remembers that he had a cleat issue that caused him to leave the field at Cleveland that year. This week brings a new challenge as Queen is questionable to play in Philadelphia. Still, he was a full practice participant after being limited Wednesday and Thursday with a hand injury.

"For the most part, I just like to be there for my teammates," Queen said. "I think, at the end of the day, whether I am hurting or not, I'm just going out there and trying to be available and be the best guy that I can for my teammates."

Brisker also has been the picture of durability after a frustrating 2024 season in which he missed the final 12 games of the year. He missed just one snap in 2025 for the Bears, including two playoff games, and has continued to put injury concerns well behind him in his Steelers tenure.

"Just proving that I can be out there for my teammates, obviously, it means a lot," Brisker said. "But that's what I'd been used to my whole career until I got to the NFL when things kind of changed. I've figured it out, learned myself again, and gotten back to my old ways."

Ramsey, the oldest of the trio at 32, just keeps pushing through a wrist injury that landed him on the practice report Weeks 4 through 8. He kept playing, the Steelers kept winning, and you wouldn't have known he was less than 100%.

Queen is the hub of communication with the green dot on his helmet. And having the top safety tandem working in tandem at all times helps with continuity and communication, too, which tees up the coaches for adjustments from week to week.