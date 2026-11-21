A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.
First down: The best ability is availability. Now that the regular season is officially more than halfway over for the Steelers, the ironman watch is on. Center Zach Frazier is the only player who hasn't missed a snap on offense. Defensively, inside linebacker Patrick Queen, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and safety Jaquan Brisker all are at 99.8% of the snaps, having only left the field for one snap each.
It's become remarkably routine for Queen, who played just under 96% last season while starting every game, and he begrudgingly missed all of two snaps the entire season in 2024. He still remembers that he had a cleat issue that caused him to leave the field at Cleveland that year. This week brings a new challenge as Queen is questionable to play in Philadelphia. Still, he was a full practice participant after being limited Wednesday and Thursday with a hand injury.
"For the most part, I just like to be there for my teammates," Queen said. "I think, at the end of the day, whether I am hurting or not, I'm just going out there and trying to be available and be the best guy that I can for my teammates."
Brisker also has been the picture of durability after a frustrating 2024 season in which he missed the final 12 games of the year. He missed just one snap in 2025 for the Bears, including two playoff games, and has continued to put injury concerns well behind him in his Steelers tenure.
"Just proving that I can be out there for my teammates, obviously, it means a lot," Brisker said. "But that's what I'd been used to my whole career until I got to the NFL when things kind of changed. I've figured it out, learned myself again, and gotten back to my old ways."
Ramsey, the oldest of the trio at 32, just keeps pushing through a wrist injury that landed him on the practice report Weeks 4 through 8. He kept playing, the Steelers kept winning, and you wouldn't have known he was less than 100%.
Queen is the hub of communication with the green dot on his helmet. And having the top safety tandem working in tandem at all times helps with continuity and communication, too, which tees up the coaches for adjustments from week to week.
"It comes down to toughness," said defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons. "When you have guys like that — Jalen is the ultimate competitor, Jaquan is the ultimate competitor — those guys will do anything they can do to be out there on the field. Nicks don't bother them. They know they don't have to be 100% to be out on the field. They know how much we count on them and how much they bring to the team."
Second down: Familiar foes. Steelers right guard Brock Hoffman came to Pittsburgh from Dallas in the NFC East, and it seems the NFC East keeps following him.
Last game, he matched up with former Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence for the second time this season. This week, he gets an old divisional rival, led up front by dynamic defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Hoffman made one start, also at right guard, against the Eagles when he was with the Cowboys. It doesn't hurt to have some in-game experience against Carter, the ninth overall pick in 2023 and a 2024 second-team All-Pro.
"He has some violent clubs. He's a good pass rusher," Hoffman said. "He does some things in the run game that's pretty explosive, kind of jumping out of gaps and still making plays. It helps being able to understand how powerful he is."
Third down: Brotherly love. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig loves being a Steeler, but he was an Eagles fan from 2019-21. That's when his older brother Nate, who later played for the Steelers himself, was an offensive lineman in Philadelphia.
Nate would bring his little brother to workouts with the other Eagles linemen, allowing Nick to hone his craft as a wide-eyed pass rusher at Wisconsin with his own NFL ambitions. Nick Herbig goes "way back" with left tackle Jordan Mailata, and was particularly appreciative of longtime Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, who retired in early October, for hosting those sessions.
"Really the only guys left are Mailata and [left guard Landon] Dickerson," Herbig said of the Eagles' left tackle and left guard. "I was really tight with Lane. Even to this day, that's my dog," I'm happy for the guy. It seems like he's in a good space."
Fourth down: Shove it back. Sometimes, Herbig would bring his Badger buddy Keeanu Benton to glean knowledge from the pros. Benton won't recognize too many faces from those days, given the changeover in the Eagles line, but he does expect to recognize the culture. The "tush push" is in the DNA of that unit, even when the personnel shifts from year to year.
"Don't even get in that predicament," Benton said of the best way to stop the quarterback sneak. "Keep them from third-and-short and fourth-and-short. … But they still do it. That's in their identity."
The Steelers have their own version, of course, with tight end Pat Freiermuth under center, which has been successful in all four attempts this season. In Eagles quarterback Joe Milton's first start two weeks ago against the Giants, his only sneak came on a 2-point conversion from the 1.