Four-Down Territory: The simple math of defense

A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.

First down: Rush and coverage … and then some. Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham didn't intend to be dismissive when he was asked this week about the benefits of generating pressure without blitzing.

"Math," Graham deadpanned. "You have more people in coverage. Simple answer."

"I'm not trying to be a jerk," Graham smiled. "We'll blitz, I promise."

But with the interior forces and dynamic edge rushers the Steelers have acquired and developed through the years, we've seen the recipe for dominant defensive performances around here. It's when that front four can get to the quarterback without any extra help needed from linebackers or defensive backs.

The Steelers blitzed just 7.7% of the time in Week 1, their lowest in a game since Week 1 in 2024. Obviously, the rush and coverage work together, but this week will present a new challenge. There will need to be some eyes from both on Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, whose mobility can threaten a defense even if the pressure's closing in on him or none of his pass catchers are open.

"He's faster than you would think, than you see on film," Herbig recalled from last year's win at New England. "And I think he's very decisive when he does it. If he pulls it down, he's taking off. He's not hesitating about it. That's something you've got to respect and you've got to look for."

Second down: No target-watching. Aaron Rodgers is only in his second season in Pittsburgh, but finds himself in an offense that has him making some bold proclamations. Not necessarily about production, though that should come.

It was Rodgers speaking up Wednesday that no one on the team cares about how many targets he's getting from the quarterback. Backup Mason Rudolph has been here a lot longer than Rodgers, and his perspective is that it's a two-way street.

"We do have a great group of receivers who are very selfless, but it's also the component of Aaron being that top-notch, first-ballot Hall of Famer, and a guy who's played with a lot of great receivers," Rudolph said. "They know he spreads the ball around. He sees the field better than anyone else."

In other words, there's an inherent respect factor from receiver to quarterback. Hence, Rodgers trying to create and strengthen relationships away from the field this offseason with the bonding trip out west.

It also creates a strong culture for receivers such as Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard to be in as young players. That position is one that breeds frustration when the ball isn't coming your way, but perhaps this time with Rodgers will pay dividends in the long run in more ways than one.

Third down: Adverse conditions. Gillette Stadium will be the site of the Steelers' first away game of the 2026 regular season, and it projects to be a tough place to play for a couple reasons.

It's the Patriots' home opener, so the New England crowd will be hoping to lift their team out of an 0-1 hole. They haven't seen a meaningful game in-person since a divisional round victory en route to their Super Bowl run.

"You always have to work the silent cadence. The first time you go on the road, that's a big emphasis in practice," said Steelers center Zach Frazier. "We worked some of it in preseason, but it's not quite real until the regular season."

The weather forecast is projecting rain showers for this game. As the man who will be snapping the ball to Rodgers all afternoon, Frazier doesn't mind if it's wet. He has some of the largest hands you'll find for a center.

Of course, we'll see how the elements impact the passing game. It's a big bounce-back spot for DK Metcalf, who said he never worries about the weather because he can't control it.

Fourth down: Mega-Watt volume. Before he turned in an MVP-caliber performance against the Falcons, T.J. Watt did his part pregame. His speeches to rally the team have become the stuff of legend, and in a photo taken in the locker room, you can see the passion on Watt's face as his teammates gathered around him.

"He's pretty consistent," said offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, who's in his fourth year with the Steelers. "He's so fiery whenever he's up there. He does those often. It makes you want to run through a wall."

Even Frazier, who may take the crown as the most stoic Steeler at all times? Anderson laughed and said no, maybe not Frazier. But he might have to start keeping an eye on Frazier during Watt's ranting and raving just to see an unstoppable force meet an immovable object.