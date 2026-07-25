Four-Down Territory: Camp comes with a lot of new, but a lot of fuel

A new weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.

First down: Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes. Whether you're of the David Bowie or 2Pac generation, you haven't seen the Steelers change head coaches very often. The U.S. has had four presidents, Pittsburgh has had four mayors and the world has had three popes since the last Steelers head coaching change.

Nothing can impact a team more than installing a new sideline boss and it will be exciting to see how practices look when training camp kicks off next week in Latrobe. What will practice be like? How will the week be structured? Do the same drills take center stage? Mike McCarthy can draw on the experience of having done this twice before, and this is the second time he'll take the reins of a locker room having already been there, done that as a head coach.

Second down: The last rodeo. There's not always clarity when an NFL icon is on his farewell tour. But with Aaron Rodgers having already shared that this will be his final season, there will be. That makes it simpler to sit back and appreciate his greatness, from the early days succeeding Brett Favre to the four MVP awards he took home, to last year's highlights in Pittsburgh. At first, it was strange, maybe even surreal to see Rodgers in a Steelers jersey. Now that incredulity will mix with nostalgia and, oh yeah, a mission to take a veteran-laden team as far as it can go from the most important position on the field.

For now, though, it'll be about the journey — the final chapter of the journey, specifically. Last training camp, last season opener, last home game, last practice, and — eventually — last time stepping on a football field as a player. The collective NFL landscape might not be wrapped up in Rodgers mystique at the moment, but it'll set in as his last ride comes to a close. The flick of the wrist, the rollouts, the pinpoint throws, the back-foot heaves, the Hail Mary launches, the jumping fist pump to celebrate a touchdown, they'll soon go from living legend to once upon a time. Enjoy it while it lasts.

Third down: This whole rookie class can make it. From the eldest Steeler to the youngest ones. Durability will be key, as always, and in particular staying upright throughout their first NFL training camp. But this 10-man group has both versatility and specialization working in its favor. Of course the five players drafted in the top three rounds are almost certainly ticketed for the roster. Among the five taken on day three, though, a few have the skill sets to fill more than one role on game days, and a few have a trait that makes them stand out.

Kaden Wetjen checks both of those boxes, with a "wide receiver" designation by his name, but an inside track to be the top return man on punts and kickoffs. Riley Nowakowski is part-fullback, part-tight end and another potential special teamer. Gabriel Rubio's sheer size makes him an option on run downs for the defensive line. Robert Spears-Jennings has speed you can't teach at safety. And Eli Heidenreich is a hybrid running back/receiver with the right mentality for special teams. In recent years especially, the Steelers tend to trust their front office's evaluations, keeping each of their first 21 draft picks for at least a season on the active roster (or injured reserve).

Fourth down: Make them believe. Despite coming off an AFC North title, the Steelers didn't get a lot of love from NFL purveyors throughout the many power rankings and listicles that fill up the offseason calendar. Perhaps some on the outside have written off the likes of McCarthy, Rodgers and DK Metcalf on offense. Or Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt and Jalen Ramsey on defense. But there are at least a few gold jackets that will be fitted for that bunch, and it's probably more likely to be five than three.