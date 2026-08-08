Four-Down Territory: New coaches, but same edge

A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.

First down: Turning up the volume. With a veteran-laden unit on defense, the Steelers never lack for confidence. And they never lack the ability to exude that confidence loud and clear, be it in practices or in games.

Returning Steelers players are still getting to learn their new coaches and vice versa. For at least one prominent assistant on head coach Mike McCarthy's staff, the boisterous nature of this group has taken some getting used to in training camp. Cameron Heyward had to let assistant head coach/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. know the deal.

"As a defense, we tend to jaw a little bit," Heyward said after a spirited Friday practice.

It was actually a new Steeler on the opposite side of the ball who made a good point when asked if this defense is particularly chatty compared to the ones he encountered the last six seasons in Indianapolis.

"I'm not sure if they talk more. I think every defense talks trash," said wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. "But we don't have two of our biggest trash talkers practicing right now in Jalen [Ramsey] and Joey Porter [Jr.] so if they think there's a lot of trash talk now, then wait until those two get back."

Second down: No words needed. Not everyone on this defense is very vocal. If there's a competition for most laser-focused in training camp, second-year defensive lineman Yahya Black might be in the lead.

Black, who's in line to play more nose tackle than he did as a rookie, is a man of few words so far this year. He's locked in with tunnel vision each day leaving the practice field, which is right in line with what he's doing on it.

"Buddy is a freaking wall," fellow lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day said with a laugh. "You can't move that guy, and it's so impressive."

You might not hear much from Black this year on a microphone or in front of a camera. But he's been a handful on the interior in 1-on-1 drills and has fortified the defensive front in team run drills. He's old school, and prefers to let his play speak for him. Who wants to talk to a wall anyway?

"He's a big human," said inside linebacker Payton Wilson. "He does a great job. It's really hard to move him. If you're going to put big people in, we have bigger people. He's a great person. His attitude is amazing and he plays really hard."

Third down: Day 3 picks coming to play. It was an offensive-focused draft for the Steelers, no doubt. And the top investments there — first-round right tackle Max Iheanachor, second-round receiver Germie Bernard and third-round quarterback Drew Allar — all have shown flashes of brilliance so far at Saint Vincent College.

But don't forget about the players selected on the third day in Pittsburgh, specifically those who are vying to contribute on defense and special teams. Defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, a sixth-rounder out of Notre Dame, doesn't look out of place after missing the second half of his final collegiate season with an elbow injury. He batted a pass at the line of scrimmage this week in a live period, which makes him fit right in with the likes of Heyward, Derrick Harmon and Keeanu Benton.

The next Steeler taken, seventh-rounder Robert Spears-Jennings, has been pressed into duty at safety. Spears-Jennings has gotten plenty of work with the first-team defense as DeShon Elliott's snaps are limited in his return-to-play process from last year's season-ending injury. The Steelers have added veteran safeties Rayshawn Jenkins and Israel Mukuamu to the mix, but Spears-Jennings felt like a steal in the draft at the time, and he's getting an early chance to show it.

On special teams, running back Eli Heidenreich has gotten a look as the personal protector for the punt team. And the first preseason game Thursday night, against the Packers at Acrisure Stadium, will be the first real proving ground for fourth-round return specialist Kaden Wetjen to make people miss in the open field at the NFL level. Don't just assume you can squeeze in a trip to the concession stand when the Steelers are receiving a punt or a kickoff.

Fourth down: Saturday night fever. There will be football fever in the air at Latrobe Memorial Stadium — Steelers fever, to be exact. Just because the day of the week of the annual evening practice is changing this year doesn't mean the passion will wane.

It's always a highlight of the preseason for the Steelers, when players board the buses to take the short trek from campus to downtown Latrobe. Not only does it evoke memories of their own high school playing days, but it's a change of scenery, breaking up the monotony of camp practices at Chuck Noll Field.

There's a different vibe to this day at the office. McCarthy mentioned that it'll be just another practice, but even he might find himself soaking in the spectacle. It's not as spaced-out as Saint Vincent. There's one field, bright lights and bleachers on both sides that put the fans right on top of the action. Basically, it's a flashback for players of pulling on the pads on Friday nights in their hometowns, as well as a precursor to a prime-time game in the NFL, of which the Steelers have four scheduled.