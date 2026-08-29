Four-Down Territory: Quarterback derby comes into focus

A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.

First down: Final word on the quarterback conundrum. Soon enough, we'll all have a definitive answer to the most buzzworthy topic of the preseason. Do the Steelers keep all four quarterbacks?

It would've been going out on a limb a bit to predict yes at the outset of this process. Now it would be a surprise if they don't.

And that's based on how the trio played behind Aaron Rodgers, what head coach Mike McCarthy has said publicly, and even going back to general manager Omar Khan calling it realistic and doable in late July. Roster decisions such as this one can sometimes be philosophical, but this one appears to be more situational.

If a franchise doesn't have a lot of faith in its developmental quarterbacks, it might only keep one backup. For the Steelers, though, it could make sense to keep three backups. Mason Rudolph might be a luxury, but he's a worthy luxury. And the team is too high on the young quarterbacks, while there's too much uncertainty at the position beyond this year, to squander a potential long-term answer.

Second down: Numbers never lie? Now that the preseason is a wrap, let's look at how the statistics shook out for the Steelers.

Drew Allar led the team with 351 yards on 30-of-54 passing, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and 3 sacks for an 87.8 rating. Will Howard was 26 for 39 for 229 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions and 5 sacks for a 67.2 rating. Rudolph, in his lone appearance, threw just one incompletion on 11 attempts and passed for 93 yards with 2 sacks for a 101.9 rating.

Lew Nichols was the leading rusher with 87 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, an average of 4.4 yards per rush that also was better than any other Steeler. Nichols also had the longest run of the preseason at 11 yards. Max Hurleman caught 7 passes for 99 yards, pacing the Steelers in both categories. Undrafted defensive back Devan Boykin tallied a team-best 15 tackles.

In a perfect world, Nichols, Hurleman and Boykin would earn roster spots for their work under the lights — particularly the first two, who have stacked back-to-back strong preseasons. That's just not often how it works in the NFL. Some years, the Steelers have unexpected players make the team — Esezi Otomewo last season comes to mind — but this is an exceedingly deep, experienced roster.

Third down: The right tackle spot. Coming into camp, the right side of the Steelers offensive line was a moving target. As it turns out, Spencer Anderson at right guard isn't just the leader in the clubhouse. He's all but locked up that job for the foreseeable future.

But the waters are much murkier at right tackle. Dylan Cook came in with the inside track, first-round pick Max Iheanachor would be the most obvious competitor, and Broderick Jones was a wild card with flexibility to play both sides.

Thursday night at Buffalo, though, it was Cook who started the game at left tackle with Jones getting an extended chance to show what he could do at right. Iheanachor eventually got his opportunity to step in and state his case, albeit in a small sample size because of his injury early in the second week of training camp.

This figures to be one position battle that isn't set in stone yet even after the conclusion of the preseason. Cook certainly seems to be in the driver's seat, but Iheanachor — with his pedigree and now his first snaps out of the way — closing the gap isn't out of the realm of possibility.

Fourth down: Remember him? It mostly got lost in the excitement of the Steelers preparing for their third and final preseason game, but the week began with a major activation. Jalen Ramsey is officially back in action at practice, and there already have been rave reviews about the energy he's bringing to the table.

McCarthy mentioned Ramsey's return Monday being one that he could feel. And it wasn't just him.

"He's a hitter just like me," said veteran linebacker Elandon Roberts, who missed Ramsey by a year in Miami and then again by a year in Pittsburgh. "He's very athletic. He can do it all. Ramsey can even play linebacker. He's fun to be around — real fun to be around — and I can't wait to play with him."