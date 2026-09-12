Four-Down Territory: Rush-ing into a new opportunity

A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.

First down: A Cooper curveball. About a month ago, it was anyone's guess whether the Steelers would see Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa start at quarterback for their opponent in the season opener. As it turns out, it's neither. Veteran third-stringer Cooper Rush will get the ball from first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, because Penix is out with a knee injury lingering from last season and Tagovailoa went down with an oblique issue Thursday in practice.

Rush, at 32, is the oldest of that trio. He started two games last season for Baltimore as Lamar Jackson's backup and lost that role after going 0-2 with zero touchdowns and four interceptions. But he had success filling in for Dak Prescott with Dallas under Mike McCarthy in 2022, then again in 2024.

"I played a lot with Coop," said Steelers running back Rico Dowdle, who was with the Cowboys from 2020-24. "I just respect he's going to take what the defense gives him. That's one of his main things, which is great for a quarterback. … He can go out there and win games. I think he showed that in Dallas."

Second down: Three for 1(k)? Speaking of Dowdle, he's not one to prioritize individual accolades over team aspirations. But there is one milestone he'd love to hit, and one he knows would be unique.

Dowdle has rushed for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons with two different teams, the Cowboys and Panthers. They both let him leave as a free agent.

"It would mean a lot. That's the goal, pushing for that thousand, and just doing what I can do to help the team win," Dowdle said. "If I run for over 1k, I think that would be helping the team win."

Clearly, he's been durable and productive enough to do that elsewhere. And yet, he keeps needing to find a new home. A bit of a smirk formed on Dowdle's face as he was asked about that double-edged sword.

"You can look at it in a good way or a bad way," Dowdle admitted. "It doesn't really matter to me how you look at it. But it is crazy. And it would be nice to do it again, for sure."

Third down: A rookie who's ready. Dowdle is one of the most anticipated additions from free agency, but wide receiver Germie Bernard might be the most anticipated draft pick to suit up Sunday. Assuming first-round pick Max Iheanachor enters the season as the backup to Dylan Cook at right tackle, Bernard figures to be the NFL newcomer with the most on his plate for the Steelers.

But he's had a lot on his plate all summer. He's been trying to learn each receiver spot in McCarthy's offense. And he's done that while trying to learn all the nuances of being a pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers. That's a steep learning curve, a tall task and a tough ask for anyone, let alone a 22-year-old who's about to make his debut at this level.

"He's done really, really well learning the offense and where he's at," said receivers coach Adam Henry. "He is the perfect person, for a rookie, to be with Aaron. He doesn't take it personal. He takes it personal if he messes up, but he doesn't get down on himself. A lot of times, guys will lose confidence in themselves. He's not going to shy away. He still has confidence in himself. But he's not a repeat offender, and that's the most important thing. You can make mistakes, but you cannot be a repeat offender."

Fourth down: The quirky birds? As much as it threw a wrench into this weekend for Cooper Rush to get the start, perhaps we should've seen it coming. Strange things tend to happen when the Steelers meet the Falcons.

This is actually the second consecutive matchup between the two that a newly signed veteran quarterback had an injury setback in practice the Thursday before the season opener that forced him to miss the game. In 2024, that was Russell Wilson for the Steelers.

The Falcons and Steelers only met three times between 1999 and 2014, but all three went to overtime. That wild stretch began with a 34-34 finish in 2002 that was the first tie in the NFL in nearly five years at the time, ended with a walk-off 50-yard touchdown run for the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and in between Hines Ward scored a 70-yard touchdown while running without his right shoe.