Four-Down Territory: Navigating the North

A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.
First down: Reigning kings in the North. As a football-consuming society, oftentimes we jump too quickly to the overestimations. We're eager to hype everything as a huge game, a pivotal matchup, take your pick.
It certainly feels that way for Steelers-Bengals at 1 p.m. Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. A 1-2 start wouldn't be an impossible obstacle to overcome the rest of the way, nor would dropping the first divisional game for the defending champions.
But this is the AFC North. And it's not your father's AFC North, with new head coaches everywhere except for the team that will be standing on the opposite sideline this weekend in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers clinched the division crown last season.
It's the rivalries. It's the familiarity — that which breeds contempt in some instances. It's the hard hitting. It's the defense. It's Joe Burrow versus T.J. Watt. It's Ja'Marr Chase versus Jalen Ramsey. It's AFC North football in Pittsburgh, and the first under Mike McCarthy. It's a big one.
"Everything about this place, Pittsburgh plus the division, I'm embracing," said Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "The pressure of it, the joy the city has about the game … I'm embracing all that. I'm excited."
Second down: Joe, is that you? Last year it was Flacco twice. This year it's Burrow who's back under center in the Steelers-Bengals series. Every quarterback poses a different challenge, but Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns just two seasons ago. So far in 2026, he's got 461 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception on 45-of-66 passing.
"It's his ability to process and make quick decisions," said Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. "He's a great quarterback in this league. A lot of respect for him. He's been a good quarterback in this league since he came in. Over the years, I think for us, when we're able to create confusion for him that's when we've been successful. So it's throwing different looks at him, and then, obviously, up front, getting after him and hitting him in the pocket are some ways we can affect him."
One odd quirk to the Steelers' history with Burrow? They've only faced him twice over the previous three seasons, with Burrow missing both games last year and both games in 2023 due to injury. By comparison, he has faced the Browns and Ravens five and six times, respectively, in that span.
"I think I've faced him one time in the past few years, because I've missed some games, too," Highsmith said. "But we know when we do face him, we have to be on our P's and Q's. We have to execute and we have to show disguises well."
Third down: It's 30:30. That's not a real time on the clock, but when it comes to the Steelers offense, perhaps it should be.
No. 30 Jaylen Warren continues to be a bright spot, doing what he can to provide a spark. Warren has 150 yards from scrimmage on 28 carries plus catches, for 5.4 yards per touch. But Warren's 2.6 yards after contact per rush rank No. 7 in the NFL and he's breaking tackles at a higher rate than all but four tailbacks. He's also top 10 in both categories as a receiver, too, so far.
It paints a picture of a player who's doing more with less when it comes to his opportunities. Warren was limited the first two days of practice this week with a shoulder injury and carries a questionable designation, but it might be worth seeing how much more he can shoulder the load for the offense if he plays.
"The biggest thing that stands out is his approach to every day," said first-year running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr. "He practices and exemplifies wanting to have violent yards after contact every single day. So on game day, it's just fun for him. He loves the game. He's a guy who loves contact. He loves running behind the line of scrimmage and setting up his blocks. When he gets out to open space, he does some amazing things."
Fourth down: Forever bonded. Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich and Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson will be on different sides Sunday, but the fact that they'll be there at all is a fantastic story.
Heidenreich isn't the only Navy product who heard his name called this year in the draft. Four picks before the Steelers brought a Mt. Lebanon native back home in the seventh round, the Bengals drafted Robinson 226th overall. It was the first time since 1958 the Midshipmen had two players drafted. Both found a way to make the 53-man roster, Heidenreich in his hometown and Robinson in his home state.
The two were East-West Shrine Game roommates during the pre-draft process, and Heidenreich called the 6-foot, 295-pound Robinson one of the hardest workers he knows. Robinson hasn't been active yet for a game, but regardless, it will be special for those two to connect postgame.
"For how mean he is on the football field, he's one of the kindest souls you'll ever meet and always has a smile on his face," Heidenreich said. "He's a fantastic person, so I'm excited to see him after the game. That will be pretty cool."