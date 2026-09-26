Four-Down Territory: Navigating the North

A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.

First down: Reigning kings in the North. As a football-consuming society, oftentimes we jump too quickly to the overestimations. We're eager to hype everything as a huge game, a pivotal matchup, take your pick.

It certainly feels that way for Steelers-Bengals at 1 p.m. Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. A 1-2 start wouldn't be an impossible obstacle to overcome the rest of the way, nor would dropping the first divisional game for the defending champions.

But this is the AFC North. And it's not your father's AFC North, with new head coaches everywhere except for the team that will be standing on the opposite sideline this weekend in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers clinched the division crown last season.

It's the rivalries. It's the familiarity — that which breeds contempt in some instances. It's the hard hitting. It's the defense. It's Joe Burrow versus T.J. Watt. It's Ja'Marr Chase versus Jalen Ramsey. It's AFC North football in Pittsburgh, and the first under Mike McCarthy. It's a big one.

"Everything about this place, Pittsburgh plus the division, I'm embracing," said Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "The pressure of it, the joy the city has about the game … I'm embracing all that. I'm excited."

Second down: Joe, is that you? Last year it was Flacco twice. This year it's Burrow who's back under center in the Steelers-Bengals series. Every quarterback poses a different challenge, but Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns just two seasons ago. So far in 2026, he's got 461 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception on 45-of-66 passing.

"It's his ability to process and make quick decisions," said Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. "He's a great quarterback in this league. A lot of respect for him. He's been a good quarterback in this league since he came in. Over the years, I think for us, when we're able to create confusion for him that's when we've been successful. So it's throwing different looks at him, and then, obviously, up front, getting after him and hitting him in the pocket are some ways we can affect him."

One odd quirk to the Steelers' history with Burrow? They've only faced him twice over the previous three seasons, with Burrow missing both games last year and both games in 2023 due to injury. By comparison, he has faced the Browns and Ravens five and six times, respectively, in that span.