Four-Down Territory: A bit of deja vu

A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.

First down: This matchup feels familiar. Maybe it's the time of the year, or the opponent. After all, the Steelers played host to the Colts a little less than 11 months ago, another 1 p.m. kickoff at Acrisure Stadium.

But in that game, they were going through changes in the secondary. Jalen Ramsey shifted from cornerback to safety. Kyle Dugger was acquired that week via trade and started at the other safety spot. The defense was coming off a disappointing performance in a prime-time loss, and it felt as if the road might get tougher before it got better.

And the Steelers … well, they held the Colts to just 10 points until late in the fourth quarter, tallied five sacks, nabbed six takeaways and staked themselves to a 24-7 lead before securing a 27-10 victory. That was against a Colts team that was 7-1 at the time.

While it was a little further back, remember Steelers-Buccaneers in 2022? That was another home game, Oct. 16 — almost exactly four years ago — and the secondary was missing three starters and four regulars overall with Tom Brady coming to town.

And the Steelers … well, they held Tampa Bay without a touchdown until the final five minutes of the game and grinded out a 20-18 win. They sacked Brady twice and allowed just 2.9 yards per carry.

This week, Ramsey is listed as questionable as he continues to play through a wrist injury and starting outside cornerback Jamel Dean is out with an ankle injury. Sure, the secondary is banged up, but we have a couple of relatively recent reminders to never underestimate professionals. Looks can be deceiving, and games aren't played on paper.

Second down: Defensive line depth will be tested, too. Derrick Harmon is down with a foot injury and others will have to step up. Yahya Black and Sebastian Joseph-Day can play more snaps than they have, but rookie Gabriel Rubio might now have a window of opportunity.

A sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame, the 6-foot-5, 321-pound Rubio was inactive the first four games after making a strong impression — literally and figuratively — in training camp and the preseason to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. And considering he missed the second half of his senior season, this would be Rubio's first time playing in a high-stakes game since sustaining a broken elbow and torn UCL last Oct. 11. What a difference a year makes.

"Absoluely, everybody dreams for the day you get elevated to go shine out," Rubio said this week. "It just happens that it came at an unfortunate cost [to Harmon]."

Without Harmon, it will be all hands on deck to help contain Jonathan Taylor, one of the NFL's best running backs. Rubio is eager to lend his heavy hands.

Third down: Speaking of the interior … What stands out about the Colts defense is that they're tied for ninth in the NFL with 9 sacks, but only 1.5 of those have come from their edge rushers. That means the interior has been particularly disruptive, because while slot cornerback Justin Walley has one on a nickel blitz, the other half-dozen sacks have come from defensive tackles.

DeForest Buckner, a redwood tree of a pass-rusher at 6-7, 295 pounds, has 3 sacks. Adetomiwa Adebawore, who's more of a fire hydrant with a burst of a first step at 6-2, 282, has 2 sacks.

"They're both really, really good rushers. They both do a lot of different stuff," said Steelers left guard Mason McCormick. "They are [different], but they've both got juice. They're both quick. They rush well as a unit."

Fourth down: Time to make hay. Sunday marks the start of a significant stretch for the Steelers, with four upcoming games that challenge them in various ways leading into their off week.

It begins with the need to bounce back from Cleveland and persevere despite the aforementioned injuries. Then it's a road trip against a Buccaneers team with extra rest coming off of a win Thursday night at Dallas. That's followed by this year's international trip, a trek to Paris to face the Saints. And last before the bye is a return date with the Browns, this one at home, in the wake of traveling back from France.