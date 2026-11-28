A weekly feature with Steelers Contributing Writer/Editor Brian Batko's thoughts, analysis and commentary on the Steelers. Four downs' worth of insight, and always going for it: no punting allowed.
First down: Meat and potatoes. Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, but that's what the running game and stopping the run are for a football team. And the Steelers can be thankful that they showed up in both categories Friday for a suffocating 27-5 win against the Broncos.
It was almost a footnote, given the splash plays made by the defense plus Mason Rudolph and his receivers, but the Steelers stifled Denver's rushing attack. Bruising rookie Jonah Coleman had just exploded for 111 rushing yards the week before, only to visit Pittsburgh and leave with a career-low 26 on the ground. The Broncos finished with 73 overall, averaging 2.8 yards per carry and getting a long run of 11.
That starts with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and trickles down to Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, signal-caller Patrick Queen and the rest of the defense. Even Alex Highsmith made his presence felt despite being inactive with an ankle injury.
"Shoutout to P-G and the coaches. Shoutout to our leadership, keeping us focused," said inside linebacker Payton Wilson. "Cam, Alex, there are a ton of people in here — T.J., PQ, Nick Herbig, all those guys. They just kept us focused and we came out with a little bit of anger today."
On the other side, the Steelers didn't lack for physicality. They leaned into the run, opening the game in I-formation with fullback Riley Nowakowski, and rolled up 117 yards. It wasn't quite as efficient as some games earlier in the year, but the 31 carries marked the second-highest total of the season, and Rudolph didn't have too much on his shoulders after finding out Tuesday night he'd be the starter.
Rudolph's nine completions were the fewest in a Steelers win since Week 2 in 2010, when starter Dennis Dixon and Charlie Batch combined for nine. The 15 pass attempts for Rudolph were the Steelers' fewest in a game since Week 15 of 2005, Ben Roethlisberger's second season.
"I always have faith in the guys. I think we have a good core that prepared well this week, even with all the chaos," said center Zach Frazier. "I trust all the guys next to me, all the guys in the huddle."
Second down: Young buck jumps in. Watt and Herbig combined to get the party started, Jalen Ramsey had the most momentous highlight, but rookie cornerback Daylen Everette slammed the door.
The game effectively ended when Everette intercepted Bo Nix midway through the fourth quarter, stepping in front of a pass intended for Courtland Sutton at the Steelers 7. Everette made back-to-back starts for the first time in his NFL career and did more than pick off a desperation 4th-and-21 throw. Targeted 11 times, he allowed just five receptions for 33 yards, notching three pass breakups.
"I love Day. Day is going to be a very good player in this league. I truly believe that. I'm not just saying that because he's my young'n on the team," Ramsey said with a smile. "I think Day's really good. I think Day's about the right stuff, too. He's definitely fun to be teammates with — young, and fun. No fear out there. He's a guy I enjoy being teammates with, for sure."
Everette doesn't feel like he has arrived yet. But at a spot that has been a weakness at times this season, he is an intriguing long-term potential piece of the puzzle opposite Jamel Dean.
"I would never say I'm settling in," Everette said. "Each week just helps me get more acclimated. But being a rookie, I've still got a lot to learn, a lot to work on and a lot to get better at. I try to play to the best of my ability every game."
The takeaway was a nice reward for hard work. It was the second NFL interception but the first at home for Everette, whose other pick came at Tampa Bay.
"It was great. Our fans, they brought it," Everette said. "Seeing 'Renegade' play and the place get hype, all the Terrible Towels waving, it's a great feeling. I love to see it."
Third down: Back in action. Speaking of potential pieces to help for the stretch run, veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr. made his return to the field. He hadn't played since Week 4 at Cleveland, spent time on injured reserve with a foot issue and was added back to the active roster this week.
Pittman only had one catch, for 7 yards, but it was on third down and converted a first down. And as a seventh-year pro, Pittman knows as well as anyone how valuable any new set of downs is in a tight game.
"It feels good. Obviously, trying to build back into it, the plan wasn't to go out there and play 70 (snaps)," Pittman said. "Mason gave me a couple of shots. It felt good to get back out there running, block a couple people, make a catch. Not the type of production I'm looking for, but you've got to start somewhere, and I'm looking forward to getting back out there."
One of the most media-friendly players on the team, Pittman was jokingly trying to divert postgame interviews to rookie Germie Bernard rather than himself. Having eight receptions in four games as the calendar flips to December wasn't what anyone had in mind, but half of his catches to this point have moved the chains.
"It's better than not catching it, I'll say that," Pittman admitted.
Fourth down: Buckle up. OK, now back to your regularly scheduled programming, with 10 games on Sunday — including the three other AFC North teams participating. But the NFL's Thanksgiving slate was great theater.
While Thanksgiving eve saw the Rams pull away from the Packers, and the Steelers didn't have to sweat out a win on a frigid, damp Black Friday, all three Thursday games came down to the wire.
The Steelers were the proverbial nightcap, and they now have a mini-bye to catch up on rest before hosting Houston on Sunday Night Football. That's the first of back-to-back prime-time contests, with a trip to Jacksonville for their first Monday Night Football experience of the season up next.
One game at a time, of course, but Broncos-Texans-Jaguars-Ravens in succession as the playoff race heats up? Check your pulse if you aren't fired up for it. The Steelers just followed the blueprint to get one over on the AFC West leaders.
"That's playoff football," said Queen. "If you want to win in the playoffs, you have to be able to run the ball. You can't throw the ball the whole game, especially in that cold weather. This was a great start to getting back to that."