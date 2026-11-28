Second down: Young buck jumps in. Watt and Herbig combined to get the party started, Jalen Ramsey had the most momentous highlight, but rookie cornerback Daylen Everette slammed the door.

The game effectively ended when Everette intercepted Bo Nix midway through the fourth quarter, stepping in front of a pass intended for Courtland Sutton at the Steelers 7. Everette made back-to-back starts for the first time in his NFL career and did more than pick off a desperation 4th-and-21 throw. Targeted 11 times, he allowed just five receptions for 33 yards, notching three pass breakups.

"I love Day. Day is going to be a very good player in this league. I truly believe that. I'm not just saying that because he's my young'n on the team," Ramsey said with a smile. "I think Day's really good. I think Day's about the right stuff, too. He's definitely fun to be teammates with — young, and fun. No fear out there. He's a guy I enjoy being teammates with, for sure."

Everette doesn't feel like he has arrived yet. But at a spot that has been a weakness at times this season, he is an intriguing long-term potential piece of the puzzle opposite Jamel Dean.

"I would never say I'm settling in," Everette said. "Each week just helps me get more acclimated. But being a rookie, I've still got a lot to learn, a lot to work on and a lot to get better at. I try to play to the best of my ability every game."

The takeaway was a nice reward for hard work. It was the second NFL interception but the first at home for Everette, whose other pick came at Tampa Bay.

"It was great. Our fans, they brought it," Everette said. "Seeing 'Renegade' play and the place get hype, all the Terrible Towels waving, it's a great feeling. I love to see it."

Third down: Back in action. Speaking of potential pieces to help for the stretch run, veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr. made his return to the field. He hadn't played since Week 4 at Cleveland, spent time on injured reserve with a foot issue and was added back to the active roster this week.

Pittman only had one catch, for 7 yards, but it was on third down and converted a first down. And as a seventh-year pro, Pittman knows as well as anyone how valuable any new set of downs is in a tight game.

"It feels good. Obviously, trying to build back into it, the plan wasn't to go out there and play 70 (snaps)," Pittman said. "Mason gave me a couple of shots. It felt good to get back out there running, block a couple people, make a catch. Not the type of production I'm looking for, but you've got to start somewhere, and I'm looking forward to getting back out there."

One of the most media-friendly players on the team, Pittman was jokingly trying to divert postgame interviews to rookie Germie Bernard rather than himself. Having eight receptions in four games as the calendar flips to December wasn't what anyone had in mind, but half of his catches to this point have moved the chains.