Edmunds signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract, keeping the former No. 1 draft pick in black and gold.
Edmunds, who was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was a restricted free agent prior to signing.
In 2021 he started all 17 games, finishing with 89 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, six passes defended, a sack, quarterback hurry and two interceptions.
In his four seasons, Edmunds has started 60 of the 64 games he has played in. He has 335 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, five interceptions and three sacks.
"Terrell is a great player. I love playing with him," said fellow safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. "I think we are a great one-two punch. The both of us help each other. It allows us to be more instinctual. We take a little bit off each other's plate. He's a guy I love playing with. He's awesome in the locker room. He is definitely growing and is going to keep getting better."
