Transactions

Edmunds signed to one-year contract

Apr 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract, keeping the former No. 1 draft pick in black and gold.

Edmunds, who was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was a restricted free agent prior to signing.

In 2021 he started all 17 games, finishing with 89 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, six passes defended, a sack, quarterback hurry and two interceptions.

In his four seasons, Edmunds has started 60 of the 64 games he has played in. He has 335 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, five interceptions and three sacks.

"Terrell is a great player. I love playing with him," said fellow safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. "I think we are a great one-two punch. The both of us help each other. It allows us to be more instinctual. We take a little bit off each other's plate. He's a guy I love playing with. He's awesome in the locker room. He is definitely growing and is going to keep getting better."

PHOTOS: Terrell Edmunds 2021 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers S Terrell Edmunds from the 2021 season

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a postseason Wild Card Round game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs beat the Steelers 42-21. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Browns 26-14. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. The Steelers beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. The Vikings beat the Steelers 36-28. (Nathan Klok / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. The Vikings beat the Steelers 36-28. (Nathan Klok / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nathan Klok/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Titans 19-13. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Seahawks 23-20 in OT. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. The Vikings beat the Steelers 36-28. (Nathan Klok / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. The Vikings beat the Steelers 36-28. (Nathan Klok / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Nathan Klok/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers Secondary Coach Grady Brown during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers Secondary Coach Grady Brown during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Raiders beat the Steelers 26-17. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. The Packers beat the Steelers 27-17. (Aaron Gash / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. The Packers beat the Steelers 27-17. (Aaron Gash / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Aaron Gash/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and the Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and the Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Bengals beat the Steelers 24-10. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and the Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers and the Lions tied in OT 16-16. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. The Steelers beat the Browns 15-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers beat the Broncos 27-19. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 25

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, OH. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
