Edmunds signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract, keeping the former No. 1 draft pick in black and gold.

Edmunds, who was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was a restricted free agent prior to signing.

In 2021 he started all 17 games, finishing with 89 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, six passes defended, a sack, quarterback hurry and two interceptions.

In his four seasons, Edmunds has started 60 of the 64 games he has played in. He has 335 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, five interceptions and three sacks.