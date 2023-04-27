Draft Blog: Draft day has arrived

Thursday, April 27
Ready for action: The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City and kicks off on Thursday, April 27 with Round 1 starting at 8 p.m. It continues on Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. and concludes on Saturday, April 30 at 12 noon. The 2023 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Below is the full list of the Steelers round-by-round draft picks.
2023 Steelers NFL Draft Picks:
First Round – 17th pick in round (17th pick overall)
Second Round –1st pick in round (32nd pick overall – from Chicago Bears via Chase Claypool trade)
Second Round – 18th pick in round (49th pick overall)
Third Round – 17th pick in round (80th pick overall)
Fourth Round – 18th pick in round (120th overall)
Fifth Round – No pick (traded to Seattle Seahawks via Ahkello Witherspoon trade)
Sixth Round –No pick (traded to Denver Broncos via Malik Reed trade)
Seventh Round – 24th pick in round (241st pick overall - acquired from the Minnesota Vikings via the Jesse Davis trade)
Seventh Round - 34th pick in round (251st pick overall) - acquired from the Los Angeles Rams via Allen Robinson II trade)
We've got you covered: All things Steelers draft will be covered on the team's digital platforms with all of the details below.
• Steelers Draft Countdown Show, presented by UPMC, will stream live on Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. The show will feature an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with 2022 No. 1 pick Kenny Pickett, as well as segments with Dave Dameshek, WDVE's Bill Crawford and more. Steelers Nation can also get involved with a chance to have their draft social posts featured in the show.
• All press conferences held at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex throughout the draft will be streamed live and archived on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. There will also be analysis of each of the Steelers Day 1 & Day 2 selections.
• Other video content highlights include exclusive 1-on-1's with Steelers draft selections and behind-the-scenes content captured from within the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and the NFL Draft in Kansas City.
• Steelers.com will provide full editorial coverage of each of the Steelers draft picks, with news and analysis on each player.
• Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) will feature over 25 hours of live audio programming throughout the entire draft, with live press conferences, special guest interviews and analysis. Audio coverage begins with a Draft Preview Show on Wednesday, April 26 and concludes with a Draft Wrap-Up show on Monday, May 1. The full schedule for SNR’s draft coverage can be found here.
Draft Party: Fans can head to Stage AE on Friday, April 28 from 5-10 p.m. for the Steelers Draft Party.
As a Draft Party bonus, Cam Heyward will be recording an episode of his "Not Just Football" podcast with special guests including Kenny Pickett, Pat Freiermuth and more.
There will be additional guest appearances by current players and Steelers legends.
Register for free here: Steelers Draft Party
Headed to the Draft: Seventeen prospects are confirmed to attend the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Kansas City, Missouri.
Alabama and Ohio State will each have three players on-site, most among colleges. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with six prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the Big Ten (five players), Big 12 (two), Atlantic Coast Conference (two) and Pac-12 (two).
The Draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 27, and continues Friday, April 28, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 29, with Rounds 4-7.
The players confirmed to attend this year's NFL Draft in person are:
1) Jordan Addison WR USC
2) Will Anderson Jr. LB Alabama
3) Brian Branch DB Alabama
4) Jalen Carter DL Georgia
5) Zay Flowers WR Boston College
6) Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
7) Paris Johnson Jr. T Ohio State
8) Will Levis QB Kentucky
9) Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
10) Anthony Richardson QB Florida
11) Bijan Robinson RB Texas
12) Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State
13) C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State
14) Keion White DE Georgia Tech
15) Tyree Wilson DE Texas Tech
16) Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois
17) Bryce Young QB Alabama
What you need to know: All the info. from the NFL.
TIME LIMITS: Round 1: 10 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.
TELEVISION & RADIO: The 2023 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.
NFL+: On Thursday, April 27, NFL+ Draft Room provides live coverage of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft starting at 7:30 PM ET on NFL+. Host Rhett Lewis is joined by analyst Marc Ross and analytics expert Cynthia Frelund, along with NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and host of Good Morning Football Kyle Brandt, providing in-depth analysis and insight on every pick of the first round.
MOBILE: Live NFL Network coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers and on NFL+. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.
NFL CHANNEL: Additional live coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City is available on the NFL Channel, the NFL's free ad-supported streaming offering, with NFL Draft Center. Host Mike Yam anchors the coverage, joined by analyst Lance Zierlein for all three days of the NFL Draft, as well as analyst Bucky Brooks for the first round and analytics expert Cynthia Frelund for Rounds 2-7. All seven rounds will air on the NFL Channel (NFL App on Mobile and CTV, NFL.com/NFLChannel, PlutoTV, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, Peacock and LG), with the first round also streaming live on YouTube.