Draft Blog: Draft day has arrived

We've got you covered: All things Steelers draft will be covered on the team's digital platforms with all of the details below.

• Steelers Draft Countdown Show, presented by UPMC, will stream live on Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. The show will feature an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with 2022 No. 1 pick Kenny Pickett, as well as segments with Dave Dameshek, WDVE's Bill Crawford and more. Steelers Nation can also get involved with a chance to have their draft social posts featured in the show.

• All press conferences held at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex throughout the draft will be streamed live and archived on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App and the team's social platforms. There will also be analysis of each of the Steelers Day 1 & Day 2 selections.

• Other video content highlights include exclusive 1-on-1's with Steelers draft selections and behind-the-scenes content captured from within the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

• Steelers.com will provide full editorial coverage of each of the Steelers draft picks, with news and analysis on each player.