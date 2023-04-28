Steelers select Broderick Jones in the first round

The Steelers made a trade in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, moving up to the 14th overall spot to select offensive tackle Broderick Jones from the University of Georgia. The Steelers swapped spots with the New England Patriots in the first round and gave the Patriots a fourth-round pick (120th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

General Manager Omar Khan said things worked out well for the trade and is happy to add the competition to the offensive line, something he said is his job.

"By the time we get to the opening game the best five offensive linemen will play," said Khan.

Jones started every game in 2022 for the Bulldogs and was an Associated Press All-SEC first-team selection.

"He is an extremely talented guy," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We were excited about him at every step of the process. We had dinner with him the night before their pro day. We had the chance to spend time with him in their environment. It was interesting. I was in Athens (Georgia) a year ago and took a group of his former teammates out and said to them give me a name that we are going to be back for in 12 months. Universally Broderick's name was the guys' name we got 12 months ago. That was the first time I heard his name. In investigating I see why they held him in such high regard. He is a really good player right now, but the upside is tremendous. He is a 'Diaper Dandy.' We're excited about getting him in the fold.

"In terms of the division of labor and who is going to do what, those things will be decided in the team development process. But make no mistake we are excited about having a young man of his talent.