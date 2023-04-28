NFL Draft: How Broderick Jones fits with Steelers

📄: First Round: Broderick Jones | 📺: Khan/Tomlin on Jones | 📸: Broderick Jones in pictures | 📃: How Jones fits with the Steelers | 📺: Jones' combine workout | 📃 What to like about Jones | 📺: The pick is in ... Broderick Jones | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📺: College Highlights | 👕 Order Broderick Jones jersey
Broderick Jones, OT, 6-5, 311, Redshirt Sophomore
The Steelers moved up from the 17th pick in the first round to 14 in a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire offensive tackle Broderick Jones of Georgia, jumping ahead of the New York Jets, who had been rumored to be in the offensive tackle market, to do so.
A former five-star recruit, Jones was essentially a one-year starter at Georgia, though he did start the final four games of the 2021 season, including the national championship game.
Jones ran a 4.97 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 30-inch vertical jump and excellent 1.67 10-yard split.
Asked to describe his style of play, Jones described himself as "physical, fast and dominant."
Jones was the No. 2 offensive tackle prospect in the 2020 recruiting class behind Paris Johnson, who wound up at Ohio State. Johnson was selected with the sixth pick in this draft by the Cardinals.
Jones has never lined up at right tackle, making all 19 of his collegiate starts at that position.
This would signal that the Steelers could be ready to make a change at left tackle, where Dan Moore has started the past two seasons without missing a start.
At the very least, Jones adds considerable competition to the equation.
Still just 21, Jones did not have a holding penalty in his college career and had just one false start. Moore had nine overall penalties last season and five in his rookie season. He also did not allow a sack in 2022.
"We're just trying to build a quality football team. We're not trying to make statements," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of the addition.
A better run blocker than pass blocker, Jones has elite movement for the position, getting to the second level with ease. He also finishes well, showing a mean streak when it comes to driving opposing defenders out of the play.
"He's got big-time upside," said Tomlin. "But he's also a good football player right now."
The Steelers have added one new starter on the left side of their offensive line in veteran Isaac Seumalu, but they can likely allow Jones to compete with Moore at left tackle early in training camp and let a change happen organically.
"Broderick was a player we identified that would be a great addition to our team," said Steelers general manager Omar Khan. "Really excited. I think he's going to be a great Steeler for a long time. Love his athleticism. Love his upside.
"Our job is to bring in competition. By the time we get to the opening game, the best five offensive linemen will play."
