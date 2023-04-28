draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

NFL Draft: How Broderick Jones fits with Steelers

Apr 27, 2023 at 10:40 PM
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

Broderick Jones, OT, 6-5, 311, Redshirt Sophomore

The Steelers moved up from the 17th pick in the first round to 14 in a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire offensive tackle Broderick Jones of Georgia, jumping ahead of the New York Jets, who had been rumored to be in the offensive tackle market, to do so.

A former five-star recruit, Jones was essentially a one-year starter at Georgia, though he did start the final four games of the 2021 season, including the national championship game.

Jones ran a 4.97 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 30-inch vertical jump and excellent 1.67 10-yard split.

Asked to describe his style of play, Jones described himself as "physical, fast and dominant."

Jones was the No. 2 offensive tackle prospect in the 2020 recruiting class behind Paris Johnson, who wound up at Ohio State. Johnson was selected with the sixth pick in this draft by the Cardinals.

The Steelers have added one new starter on the left side of their offensive line in veteran Isaac Seumalu, but they can likely allow Jones to compete with Moore at left tackle early in training camp and let a change happen organically.

"Broderick was a player we identified that would be a great addition to our team," said Steelers general manager Omar Khan. "Really excited. I think he's going to be a great Steeler for a long time. Love his athleticism. Love his upside.

"Our job is to bring in competition. By the time we get to the opening game, the best five offensive linemen will play."

