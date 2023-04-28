NFL Draft: How Broderick Jones fits with Steelers

This would signal that the Steelers could be ready to make a change at left tackle, where Dan Moore has started the past two seasons without missing a start.

At the very least, Jones adds considerable competition to the equation.

Still just 21, Jones did not have a holding penalty in his college career and had just one false start. Moore had nine overall penalties last season and five in his rookie season. He also did not allow a sack in 2022.

"We're just trying to build a quality football team. We're not trying to make statements," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of the addition.

A better run blocker than pass blocker, Jones has elite movement for the position, getting to the second level with ease. He also finishes well, showing a mean streak when it comes to driving opposing defenders out of the play.

"He's got big-time upside," said Tomlin. "But he's also a good football player right now."