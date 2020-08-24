Camp Blog: All the news from Week 3

Bush's comfort level growing: When the Steelers drafted Devin Bush in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, trading up 10 spots to take him with the 10th pick overall, they were hoping for big things from the highly touted linebacker.

It didn't take long for that to play out. Bush was an impact player from the moment he put a Steelers helmet on, leading the team in tackles in his debut against the New England Patriots in Week 1 with 11 tackles, including seven solo stops. And he didn't stop there. In Week 2 against Seattle he had a fumble recovery, and the following week against San Francisco added two fumble recoveries.

It was just the start of a rookie season that lived up to the expectations.

Now, heading into his second season, the expectations are even higher from his coaches, teammates, and himself. And Bush is even better prepared for what is ahead.

"It's a lot better than last year," said Bush. "Last year was my first year and I was just getting caught up to speed with everything changing around me. Leading into year two everything is slowing down a lot more for me. I am more familiar with who I am playing with and the scheme I am playing with. My comfort has gotten better and stronger based off of last year.

"Last year I came in and played and learned as things came to me. Now I have a pretty good idea of what I want to get done. If I can help this team win more, what can I get better at to help the team win. I challenge myself every day to do different things and put different skillsets in my game. Just my movements. I want to be more efficient with my movements. Not saying they were bad. Playing in the system I was in college, and switching to a new one in the league, things had to change. I had to get leaner, I had to train differently. I think I did a good job of that in the offseason and I think it's going to be better."

One of the things Bush is being asked to do more is be the signal caller for the defense. It's a big responsibility for a young player, but one he got some experience with last year and is ready to take on completely.

"I am more comfortable than last year," said Bush. "Watching myself from last season and critiquing myself during the offseason, I definitely picked up the playbook easier. I am more comfortable with who I am playing with and the scheme. I have a good foundation I laid down last year I am building off of. It is going to be easier for me this year."

His teammates are noticing that comfort level. Fellow inside linebacker Vince Williams has seen Bush fall into a routine, something that young players don't always follow as much as the veterans, and it's going to be an excellent building block for him.

"Devin is making tremendous strides. Just in the small detail like things," said Williams. "For example, he has a nice little system that he is working with. He comes in the building at a consistent time every day. Those are things that you don't really see from a young guy that doesn't really have a formula for success. But I am starting to see that he is starting to develop that, and I think he is going to get better with it."

Not having a preseason this year because of COVID-19 could be a bit of a setback for young players, but Bush isn't letting that challenge have an impact on him thanks to the way the coaches are approaching practice.

"Our coaching staff has taken that into account," said Bush. "They try to give us as much competition in our full padded practices that we could. We don't have any tests for the preseason. We go out there and have enough periods to tackle to the ground. We get that experience. We get acclimated to that. We are trying our hardest. We are doing a good job."

And if he is looking for a test in practice, it comes from multiple weapons on offense, including a few newcomers. Bush has been lining up against rookie running back Anthony McFarland, who he played against in college, and said the matchup is benefiting both of them.

"He is doing a good job adjusting," said Bush. "He is going through his rookie thing, which is learning how to be a professional, how to compete. He is learning a lot from me. I am learning a lot from him. We are getting each other ready to take on those live reps and go into game action and put it on display."

Another newcomer giving everyone on defense something new to prepare for is tight end Eric Ebron. Ebron, who signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, isn't a traditional tight end and that is something that won't just help the offense, but the defense as well practicing against him.