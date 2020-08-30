Camp Blog: All the news from Week 4

Watt will be ready: If you are going to be a free agent this season and have to uproot your family and move to a new city without an offseason to get accustomed to your new team and city due to a pandemic, the best-case scenario would have to be to do it the way Derek Watt has.

Watt made the cross-country move from the Los Angeles Chargers to the Steelers this offseason and got a crash course in everything Steelers and Pittsburgh thanks to his brother, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

"Definitely getting acclimated to both the Steelers and the City of Pittsburgh, it was a huge help having T.J.," said Watt. "Throughout his whole time here, we always talked, and he has had nothing but great things to say about the organization and how things are done around here. I have had that little insight from afar. Once I signed here, it was tremendous having him being able to tell me little things, where to go, where to look. How things are done on a daily basis. Having a familiar face to bounce things off of if I ever had any questions, everybody is a great resource, but I know I can pick up my phone and talk to him or go down the hall and talk to him and he will be there for me."

Derek and T.J. are no strangers to being teammates. While older brother, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt never had the opportunity to play with his brothers other than in the backyard because of the age gap, Derek and T.J. were teammates at Pewaukee High School and at the University of Wisconsin before becoming Steelers teammates.

"This is our third time being able to play on the same team," said Watt. "It is awesome. Just being able to see a familiar face. We eat breakfast with each other every morning. And just seeing a familiar face out on the practice field. We were talking last night. We got a little work in after practice last night and it was just like the old days. Things that we have always done throughout our life. We are only two years apart. We shared a room growing up. We played all these sports together in the backyard, and now on this level is something truly special.

"In terms of off the field, we do live close to each other and it is great for us. I used to be on the other side of the country. So, now we get to see each other all the time and he gets to hang out with my wife and my son. He is loving being an uncle that is able to be there and constantly have time with (my son) Logan. I know that J.J. is very jealous of that and T.J. has sent him many videos trying to make him jealous and trying to win that favorite uncle title."

Watt wasn't brought to Pittsburgh though because his younger brother was already here. He was brought to the team for two reasons, to play fullback and bring his incredible knack for playing special teams to the black and gold. He has been slowed a little bit in camp because of an offseason procedure he underwent, but he will be ready to go when the Steelers open the season on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 14.

"I have every intention of being ready Week 1 and getting involved in the back half of camp here," said Watt.

Watt brings a lot to both the offense and special teams, from his blocking ability, to catching the ball out of the backfield, to consistently being one of the best special teams players in the NFL year after year. He has quickly become acclimated to special teams coordinator Danny Smith's approach, which is one of energy, energy and more energy.

"Danny Smith is a great coach, brings a lot of energy both to the meeting room and the practice field," said Watt. "I just love watching him work and seeing him and how he thinks. Whether it is watching film and seeing how he analyzes things and then on the field, what he likes to emphasize and focus on. It sounds like he has a great plan and we're going to kind of get into more of that game plan over the next week or so here.