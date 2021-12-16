Asked and Answered: Dec. 16

Let's get to it:

STEVE MADDEN FROM ELDERSBURG, MD: One of your responses in the Dec. 14 Asked and Answered was regarding punting and the fact the NFL and colleges use a different ball. What is the difference between a K-ball and the one used in college football? And further, why would college football not use the same ball since it is essentially a "training ground" for the NFL?

ANSWER: You might perceive college football as a "training ground" for the NFL, but college football doesn't see itself as that, nor does it have any interest in furthering that perception. And so, there are differences in equipment and rules, and I believe there always will be differences between college football and NFL football. As for the football used: In overall circumference, college footballs can be up to 1-1/4 inches smaller than NFL footballs. To get more detailed, the circumference of a college football ranges from 20-3/4 inches to 21-1/4 inches lengthwise from end to end, vs. the 21 inches to 21-1/4 inches in the NFL. The NFL ball lacks stripes, and the college ball has two white ones painted halfway around, and although all college footballs have stripes, the balls vary a bit from team to team. That's unlike the consistency of the NFL, where every team gets the same ball.

In 1999, the NFL switched to special "K-balls" for special teams plays because there was a growing concern that kickers and punters were manipulating regular balls to make them fly higher and straighter. In 2015 Vice.com got a bunch of former NFL punters and placekickers to explain some of the "tricks of the trade."

Former NFL placekicker Michael Husted, who played nine seasons with the Buccaneers, Raiders, Redskins, and Chiefs, said he would go into the equipment room every Monday and break in the noses of 36 footballs by slamming them on the end of a table or a door jamb. Husted then would inflate the balls as high as 30 psi (the standard for an NFL football is between 12.5 and 13.5) before putting them in a sauna for two days before letting the air out and putting them in the sun. What that process did was soften the leather and broaden the sweet spot. The ball then would be inflated to normal pressure but was essentially a completely different football at game time.

Three-time Pro Bowl punter Reggie Roby would sit and rub footballs with a piece of Astroturf to break it in. Former Jaguars, Bills, and Giants placekicker Mike Hollis would overinflate balls and then rub them down with a wet towel. He would also take a heavy weight plate, place it on top of the football, and then stand on it and roll it around. Others would soak balls in evaporated milk or lemon juice. Some would microwave footballs or bake them in an oven.

The K-balls (or kicking balls) don't travel as far as game-worn balls, and they can't be "guided" as accurately as roundish, softer balls. The K-balls aren't a different size than a regular NFL football, but players describe them as harder and slicker than the average NFL football. When the K-Ball was first introduced in 1999, the original goal was that every kick had a new ball. When that didn't work, a dozen K-Balls were rotated throughout a game to ensure that each one was kicked the same number of times.

But after quarterback Tony Romo, also the Cowboys holder at the time, was unable to handle a brand-new K-ball in a Dallas playoff game in 2007 against the Seattle Seahawks, and his fumble that cost his team a win, the rules were changed again. The dozen K-balls were numbered 1-12, and ball No. 1 was used on the initial kickoff and remained in play until it was no longer an option, at which point K-Ball No. 2 was used and so on and so forth.

Today, according to Rule 2, Section 2 of the NFL Rulebook, six new footballs are shipped directly to the referee of each game and are opened in the officials' locker room exactly two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff. The K-Balls are all specifically marked by the referee and used only in kicking situations.

SCOTT BAUM FROM HILLSBORO, OR: Do you feel Mason Rudolph is the future quarterback for the Steelers when Ben Roethlisberger retires, or will they go after a veteran? My buddy thinks Russell Wilson could be a possibility.

ANSWER: Tell your buddy that Russell Wilson has two years remaining on his contract with Seattle, and according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that contract is to pay him $51 million during that span and includes a no-trade clause.