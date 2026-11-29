New Orleans: Quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 222 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, in the Saints' 21-13 loss Nov. 22 at Chicago … New Orleans has lost two straight and six of eight since opening the season 1-1 … The Saints are 2-1 against the AFC North, having beaten the Ravens (24-17 on Sept. 20 at Baltimore) and the Browns (23-22 on Nov. 8 in New Orleans) and lost to the Steelers (16-10 on Oct. 25 in Paris) … Eight of New Orleans' 10 games have been one-score affairs, including the last five in succession, and two have gone to overtime.

Cincinnati: The Bengals had their streaks of five consecutive victories and five consecutive games with at least 31 points scored ended in dramatic fashion in a Monday Night Football loss at Washington. Cincinnati took at 20-19 lead on a 56-yard field goal by Evan McPherson with 46 seconds left in the fourth quarter but surrendered a five-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 26-yard field goal by Drew Stevens on the last play of regulation that won the game for the Commanders, 22-20 … Cincinnati's first loss since falling to the Jaguars at home, 22-17, on Oct. 4 was met with varied reactions. "At some point defenses are going to make plays too," tight end Mike Gesicki told reporters afterward. "I think everybody was so accustomed to the Bengals scoring 30-plus and blah, blah, blah, everybody wants to talk about it. Listen, it's the National Football League. They are going to make plays and stuff's going to happen." Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was less philosophical in maintaining the toughest part about the Bengals' winning streak coming to an end was "losing when you know you're better." … Quarterback Joe Burrow was "held" to two touchdown passes, the first time in six games he didn't throw at least three. Burrow has 22 touchdown passes and three interceptions (all on Nov. 1 against Tennessee) in that six-game span. He also threw for 300 yards (28-for-40) but was sacked three times. Chase and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins were held to a combined seven catches for 74 yards and one score. Washington out-rushed Cincinnati, 150-31, and won time of possession, 31:31-28:29.