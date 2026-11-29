The holiday weekend onslaught of NFL action continues with three of the Steelers' AFC North Division rivals in action today, including first-place Cincinnati.
Leftovers never tasted so good.
Following is a capsule look at those three games, which includes an early look at the Steelers' next opponent, Houston, as well as another check in on the Bengals, Browns and Ravens:
SAINTS (3-7) at BENGALS (7-3), 1 p.m., CBS
New Orleans: Quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 222 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, in the Saints' 21-13 loss Nov. 22 at Chicago … New Orleans has lost two straight and six of eight since opening the season 1-1 … The Saints are 2-1 against the AFC North, having beaten the Ravens (24-17 on Sept. 20 at Baltimore) and the Browns (23-22 on Nov. 8 in New Orleans) and lost to the Steelers (16-10 on Oct. 25 in Paris) … Eight of New Orleans' 10 games have been one-score affairs, including the last five in succession, and two have gone to overtime.
Cincinnati: The Bengals had their streaks of five consecutive victories and five consecutive games with at least 31 points scored ended in dramatic fashion in a Monday Night Football loss at Washington. Cincinnati took at 20-19 lead on a 56-yard field goal by Evan McPherson with 46 seconds left in the fourth quarter but surrendered a five-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 26-yard field goal by Drew Stevens on the last play of regulation that won the game for the Commanders, 22-20 … Cincinnati's first loss since falling to the Jaguars at home, 22-17, on Oct. 4 was met with varied reactions. "At some point defenses are going to make plays too," tight end Mike Gesicki told reporters afterward. "I think everybody was so accustomed to the Bengals scoring 30-plus and blah, blah, blah, everybody wants to talk about it. Listen, it's the National Football League. They are going to make plays and stuff's going to happen." Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was less philosophical in maintaining the toughest part about the Bengals' winning streak coming to an end was "losing when you know you're better." … Quarterback Joe Burrow was "held" to two touchdown passes, the first time in six games he didn't throw at least three. Burrow has 22 touchdown passes and three interceptions (all on Nov. 1 against Tennessee) in that six-game span. He also threw for 300 yards (28-for-40) but was sacked three times. Chase and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins were held to a combined seven catches for 74 yards and one score. Washington out-rushed Cincinnati, 150-31, and won time of possession, 31:31-28:29.
RAVENS (4-7) at TEXANS (4-6), 1 p.m., CBS
Baltimore: Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion in Baltimore's 35-33 loss at Carolina on Nov. 22, the sixth consecutive game he's been held under 100 yards on the ground. Henry has two such efforts this season but is averaging 4.0 yards per carry, has 793 yards overall and 11 rushing touchdowns … The Ravens have lost six in a row … Baltimore hadn't scored more than 20 points in its previous five games but produced 338 total net yards and 26 points in the first half against Carolina. The Ravens finished with 421 total net yards … Baltimore had leads of 12-0 early and 33-32 late but surrendered the eventual game-winning field goal with 1:44 left in regulation. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was intercepted on first-and-10 from the Baltimore 32-yard line on the Ravens' final drive.
Houston: The Texans allowed three points and 167 total net yards in a Thursday Night Football, 26-3 win over the Colts on Nov. 19 in Houston. It was the second time the Texans have held an opponent to three or fewer points and under 200 yards (the rest of the NFL has one such game) … Running back David Montgomery became the first Houston player to rush for more than 70 yards in a game this season (107 yards on 26 carries) … Quarterback C.J. Stroud has thrown for at least touchdowns in three consecutive games. Stroud's 22 touchdown passes on the season are one shy of his career-high 23 in 2023, when he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.
RAIDERS (4-7) at BROWNS (6-4), 8:20 p.m., NBC
Las Vegas: Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw for 267 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception, in the Raiders' 38-24 loss at Denver on Nov. 22, his second NFL start … Running back Ashton Jeanty had 79 rushing yards and 90 receiving yards against the Broncos. Jeanty, Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta's Bijan Robinson are the only players to have at least 90 receiving yards and 75 rushing yards in a game this season … The Raiders have dropped three straight and seven of eight since opening the season 3-0.
Cleveland: The Browns are coming off their bye at 6-4 after having beaten the Texans, 27-24, on Nov. 15. All six Cleveland wins have come by four points or fewer, and all six have been achieved via a go-ahead, fourth-quarter drive led by quarterback Deshaun Watson. The latest such effort was a three-play, 49-yard march in 47 seconds that wiped out a 24-20 deficit against the Texans. Cleveland initially trailed 17-0, rallied for a 20-17 lead, lost that and then rallied again … The Browns are 4-0 at home for the first time since 1963 … First-year head coach Todd Monken on the Browns' never-say-die nature: "I don't have the end of the story. I just know if our guys keep fighting, keep battling, keep scratching and clawing, they always have a chance." … The Browns won five games a year ago and eight over the last two seasons combined.