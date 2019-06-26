A chip on his shoulder

What motivates you?

My family. I am a husband now. I have a wife to provide for and future kids I want to provide a good life for. I am not just playing for me.

Biggest challenge you had to overcome?

Two trades in four months.

What is your football mindset/approach?

I have always had a chip on my shoulder. I play that way. I play like I don't belong. I play like I have something to prove. I have played like that since my middle school days.

Why do you play football?

I love the game. I think reasons shift as you get older. The more that is on my mind, the more pressure. When it is cut and dry, I love the game and what it does for me.

What is your proudest football moment or memory?

To date would be realizing my dream and getting drafted in the NFL.