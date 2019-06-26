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A chip on his shoulder

Jun 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

A Closer Look: Ryan Switzer
Position: Wide Receiver
Experience: Third Season
College: North Carolina
Twitter Handle: @Switz
Instagram: @switz03

Most entertaining person you follow on social media?
Jourdan Lewis (Twitter @JourdanJD)

Must have food?
Potato casserole

Celebrity crush?
My wife, Gabie.

View this post on Instagram

Perfection. ❤️ #Family

A post shared by Ryan Switzer (@switz03) on

Must see show?
Love It or List it.

Morning person or night owl?
Morning person.

Who is your football mentor or inspiration?
Randy Moss. Hometown kid. Did what I aspire to do. Made it out of West Virginia. Made a name for himself.

What motivates you?
My family. I am a husband now. I have a wife to provide for and future kids I want to provide a good life for. I am not just playing for me.

Biggest challenge you had to overcome?
Two trades in four months.

What is your football mindset/approach?
I have always had a chip on my shoulder. I play that way. I play like I don't belong. I play like I have something to prove. I have played like that since my middle school days.

Why do you play football?
I love the game. I think reasons shift as you get older. The more that is on my mind, the more pressure. When it is cut and dry, I love the game and what it does for me.

What is your proudest football moment or memory?
To date would be realizing my dream and getting drafted in the NFL.

When you hear Steelers football, what do you think?
History. Tradition. Legacy.

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