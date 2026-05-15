Liking what they see

The Steelers released their 2026 schedule on Thursday night, and for those in the locker room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex that means one thing.
Football is on the horizon.
While OTAs (organized team activities) start for the players on Monday, the schedule release is another indication of what is to come.
"I get excited for the schedule release," said tight end Pat Freiermuth. "It's when you start figuring out your path to victory. It's been cool to experience it over the years. But it's still a long way until September when we play."
Receiver Ben Skowronek doesn't key in on where the team is playing each week, he simply knows he just has to show up ready to go on game day.
"It is definitely great playing at home, but it doesn't really matter where we play to me," said Skowronek. "As far as travel-wise and everything, it's definitely easier to play at home. Home games are home games, and away games are away games. I don't really know when they are within the schedule. I just know when a plane leaves or when I need to show up at Acrisure Stadium."
On the schedule this year are four primetime matchups, including one at Acrisure Stadium. Being under the bright lights is something many players enjoy.
"I like playing at night," said Skowronek. "I don't know why I've always liked it. It reminds me of Friday Night Lights in high school. In the NFL it gives an opportunity for your peers to watch.
"It's just a lot of fun. The environment's always good. Those games are always circled on the schedule for me."
And in addition to the primetime games, the Steelers will also play a home game on Black Friday against the Denver Broncos.
"It's been a blessing to be in Pittsburgh with the fans because every time we play a huge game, they're going to show out," said Freiermuth. "Having primetime games in front of our fans, and even going on the road, it's electric. It's cool to experience different stadiums atmospheres for primetime games.
"And Black Friday, honestly, I had to ask my fiancé, Jillian, when Black Friday is. I didn't know it was the day after Thanksgiving. I don't shop. It's similar, though, to playing on Christmas, which was a special, meaningful game. Playing at home, and on Black Friday, is going to be cool."
The Steelers open the season at home against the Atlanta Falcons, a game that has a little bit of extra meaning for safety DeShon Elliott.
"My first year here, our first game of the season was against Atlanta," said Elliott of the 2024 game the Steelers won, 18-10. "My first career pick as a Steeler was in that Atlanta game. Hopefully I can do that again.
"I think we have some of the best fans in the world, so of course, being home for the first game is really cool as well."
A trip to France to play in the 2026 NFL Paris game against the New Orleans Saints is another opportunity for players to experience a new culture.
"I've never been to Paris, so I'm excited," said Skowronek. "Ireland was great last year. I look forward to these international games. You grow as a person, seeing the world. I didn't really do that growing up much so it's cool and a fun experience."
The bye week hits in Week 9, a time for players to regroup and get set for the stretch run.
"I thought we were going to have the bye week right after Paris, but Cleveland is the following week," said Elliott. "After eight weeks, it's a great chance to refresh your body, refresh your brain, get away a little bit and be ready for that last stretch."
The Steelers close out the season against the Baltimore Ravens for the second straight year. In 2025, the Steelers won the AFC North in the final game of the season, which came down to the Ravens missing a field goal at the end.
"We are always competing for the No. 1 spot in the AFC North, so anytime you can get those division games late in the year, it's great," said Freiermuth. "Hopefully you set yourself up early in the year for meaningful games late, which we have done in the past. Last year Baltimore game here, and we have to go to Baltimore this year. We have to wait and see what happens."
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|TV
|PRE 1
|Aug. 13
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|7:00 PM
|CBS/KDKA-TV
|PRE 2
|Aug. 21
|vs. New York Jets
|7:00 PM
|CBS/KDKA-TV
|PRE 3
|Aug. 27
|at Buffalo Bills
|7:00 PM
|CBS/KDKA-TV
|1
|Sept. 13
|vs. Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|2
|Sept. 20
|at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|3
|Sept. 27
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 1
|at Cleveland Browns (Thu)
|8:15 PM
|Prime Video
|5
|Oct. 11
|vs. Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 18
|at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 25
|vs. New Orleans Saints (Paris)
|9:30 AM
|NFLN
|8
|Nov. 1
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|9
|BYE WEEK
|10
|Nov. 15
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|11
|Nov. 22
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 27
|vs. Denver Broncos (Fri)
|3:00 PM
|Prime Video
|13
|Dec. 6
|vs. Houston Texans
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|14
|Dec. 14
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (Mon)
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|15
|Dec. 20
|vs. Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|16
|TBD
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|Jan. 3
|at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|18
|TBD
|at Baltimore Ravens
|TBD
|TBD
In 2006, the NFL implemented "flexible scheduling," a procedure designed to promote quality matchups on Sunday nights and give surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime. For the 2026 season, flexible scheduling will include Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football.
Please note that the NFL is continuously reviewing its scheduling procedures to ensure exciting and meaningful games are available for viewing by the largest number of fans and so further changes to flexible scheduling could be implemented in the future.
Current Flexible Scheduling Procedures:
Flexible scheduling is in effect during the following windows (the "Flex Scheduling Windows"):
For Sunday Night Football, it may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and any week during Weeks 11-17.
For Monday Night Football it may be used any week in Weeks 12-17.
For Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17.
During the Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Prime Video) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change.
Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday night, in which case the initially scheduled Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon.
Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET
Scheduling for Week 18.
As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. The schedule for Week 18 will be announced at the conclusion of Week 17.
Additional Flexible Scheduling Information
The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, or Thursday Night Football during the Flex Scheduling Windows will generally be listed at 8:20 p.m. ET, 8:15 p.m. ET, and 8 p.m. ET, respectively.
The majority of games on Sundays will typically be listed at 1 p.m. ET during the Flex Scheduling Windows except for games played in Pacific or Mountain time zones, which will be listed at 4:05 or 4:25 p.m. ET.
For Sunday Night Football in Weeks 5-13 and for Monday Night Football in Weeks 12-17, the NFL will decide and announce no later than 12 days in advance of the game, which game will be played on Sunday night and which game will be played on Monday night.
For Sunday Night Football in Weeks 14-17, the flexible scheduling decision will generally be made no later than six days prior to the game.
For Thursday Night Football in Weeks 13-17, the flexible scheduling decision will generally be made no later than 21 days prior to the game.
Fans and ticket holders must be aware that NFL games in the Flex Scheduling Windows are subject to change generally at least 12 days in advance (and at least 6 days in advance for Sundays in Weeks 14-17) and should plan accordingly.