Steelers 2026 schedule will be released on May 14

It won't be long until the Steelers know what their 2026 schedule is, and we will have you covered from every angle when the NFL officially releases the schedule.

The Steelers 2026 schedule release, presented by GO Laurel Highlands, will take place on Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. The announcement will be part of the NFL's league-wide release.

At 8 p.m., the Steelers complete schedule will be released on all of the Steelers digital and social platforms, with special content throughout the night from the @steelers account on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

In addition, the NFL will host a 2026 NFL Schedule Release Show which will be simulcast on NFL Network and ESPN 2 at 8 p.m.

Among the content we will be bringing you is the following:

The full schedule announcement, presented by GO Laurel Highlands, will be posted on steelers.com at 8 p.m., with dates and times and all the details you are need to know. There will also be a story highlighting the reaction from top Steelers management to the schedule.

The 2026 Steelers Schedule Release Studio Special, presented by GO Laurel Highlands, will be available on demand on steelers.com, as well as on the Steelers YouTube page. We will also have video reaction from Steelers management on the schedule and an entertaining schedule release video that you won't want to miss on all of our digital and social channels.

Steelers Nation Radio, WDVE and FOX970 will broadcast a live one-hour Schedule Release Special, presented by GO Laurel Highlands, from 8-9 p.m.

Fans in the Pittsburgh market can watch the Steelers Schedule Release Show, presented by GO Laurel Highlands, live on KDKA+ at 8:30 p.m. The show will be archived on steelers.com and the Steelers YouTube page.

This year the AFC North teams will face the AFC South and the NFC South in games at home and on the road. In addition, there will be three games based on how teams finished within their divisions, with the AFC North teams facing teams from the AFC West at home and the AFC East and NFC East on the road.

With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional away game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a home/away basis each year.

At home the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the North, in addition to the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.