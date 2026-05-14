Presented by
WATCH: Steelers 2026 Schedule Release Special
May 14, 2026 at 07:20 PM
The Steelers have four primetime games, will play a game in Paris, France and at home on Black Friday
We will have you covered for everything related to the schedule release
The Steelers have four primetime games and will play a home game in Dublin, Ireland
Steelers players like what the see from 2025 schedule
KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Arthur Moats, and Rich Walsh break down the Steelers 2025 schedule, talk about the roster, the offseason program and more
No holiday games and only one on a short week for Steelers in 2025
The Steelers will host the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday, Sept. 28
We will have you covered for everything related to the schedule release on Wednesday, May 14
KDKA's Rich Walsh and Chris Hoke analyze the Steelers 2024 schedule