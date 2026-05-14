Steelers release 2026 schedule

The Steelers will head right back into AFC North action when they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 1. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on CBS. It will be the second game in five weeks against the Browns, and the third AFC North game in six weeks for the Steelers.

The Steelers will have some time to rest as the Bye Week hits in Week 9 of the season, falling right in the middle of the year.

Coming off the Bye Week, it will be more AFC North football with the Steelers facing the Bengals at Paycor Stadium on NBC's Sunday Night Football on Nov. 15. Kickoff for the Week 10 game is set for 8:20 p.m., the second primetime game of the season for the Steelers.

It will be a battle of Pennsylvania in Week 11 when the Steelers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 22 at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. and the game will air on CBS. The series between the teams dates back to 1933, the year the Steelers were founded. The two teams even combined efforts in 1943 to become the Steagles because of the player shortage due to World War II.

The Steelers will be featured in a Black Friday matchup against the Denver Broncos on Friday, Nov. 27 at Acrisure Stadium. The Week 12 game, which will stream on Prime Video, is slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff. It will mark the first time the Steelers will play a Friday game since Sept. 20, 1946, when they defeated the Chicago Cardinals, 14-7.The Steelers have won the last three meetings against the Broncos, the most recent one a 13-6 win in 2024.

The Steelers will remain at home for a primetime matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 6 at Acrisure Stadium. The Sunday Night Football Week 13 game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. The Steelers are 5-3 against the Texans, a series that dates back only to the 2002 season.

The primetime spotlight also shines in Week 14, when the Steelers travel to Jacksonville for Monday Night Football. The game, which will be played at EverBank Stadium, will air on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. Since Monday Night Football debuted in 1970, the Steelers have a 55-25 record in 80 regular-season appearances. The 55 victories and .688 winning percentage on MNF are both NFL highs.

It will be back to Acrisure Stadium for a Week 15 AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. on CBS. It will be the first game against new Ravens coach Jesse Minter. The Steelers swept the Ravens in 2025, including an exciting 26-24 win in Week 18 that clinched the AFC North. The Steelers are 36-27 against the Ravens all-time.

The Carolina Panthers will visit Pittsburgh in Week 16 with the date and time of the game still to be determined. The Steelers are 7-1 all-time against the Panthers, including 4-0 at home. The last time the two teams met was in 2022, when the Steelers won, 24-16.

The Steelers last two regular season games will be on the road, facing the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Jan. 3 in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium. The game is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff on CBS. The Steelers are 49-32 overall against the Titans, in a series that began in 1970 when they were the Houston Oilers. The Steelers won the last five meetings against the Titans, and eight of the last nine.

The Steelers close out the regular season with a bang, traveling to Baltimore to take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The date, time and network for the game have yet to be announced, as Week 18 games are announced following the conclusion of Week 17. This will be the second straight year the two teams have met in the final week of the regular season, and the fourth time in seven years.

The team also announced their preseason schedule, with Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. In Week 2 of the preseason, the Steelers will host the New York Jets on Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers will travel to Buffalo to finish out the preseason against the Bills on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. All preseason games will air on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh.