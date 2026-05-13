Pumped up for Paris

For the second straight year the Steelers will play an international game, appearing this season in the 2026 NFL Paris Game against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 25.

"I think this is super cool to play in another international game," said linebacker Payton Wilson. "I'm excited to travel with my teammates. It was an awesome trip last year. Everything was first class last year. It was just a great experience."

It will be the first time the NFL has ever played a regular season game in France. Last year the Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Dublin Game, the first-ever regular season game in Ireland.

"I'm really excited for it," said linebacker Alex Highsmith, who was unable to make the trip to Ireland last year due to an injury. "There were so many fans at the game for us in Ireland that it was amazing to watch it. And the team got the victory there.

"I think it's awesome that we're playing in these different countries. Fans in a lot of different countries around the world are starting to love the game of football. It's fantastic to see."

Highsmith sees international play as something that can benefit the players and the growth of the game at the same time.

"I think it's important. Obviously, our sport is mainly an American sport," said Highsmith. "The more eyes we get on it, the more exposure, the more people are going to love it, so it's only going to continue to grow.

"This is also a great opportunity to see new places for players. I've been to Paris before, but I'm excited to see it again. I love to experience different cultures. My wife and I travel a lot. We always love going to different places. I think it's going to be fun.

"But football is always the bottom line. At the end of the day, we've got to get a victory."

That is something that Wilson echoed.

"You have to keep focused on what we are there for," said Wilson. "I've never really been outside of the country, other than Ireland, and now I'm going to Paris because of football, so it's cool.

"At the end of the day, though, it's ball. We are just excited to go play a football game."

The Week 7 game, which will be played at the Stade de France, Paris, with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. French time, 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, is part of a nine-game slate of international games for the NFL this year.

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day played a game in London in 2019 when he was with the Los Angeles Rams, so he also knows first-hand what playing overseas means.

"It's an opportunity to visit somewhere new," said Joseph-Day. "You learn about a different culture. You play in front of different fans.

"It's a blessing playing the game here in the United States, but also getting to play internationally, somewhere you are not from, and reach a whole different crowd of people, a whole different demographic, it's a blessing to be able to do that.

"We get to play the game that we love. And doing it internationally helps to grow the game we love.

"I'm going to the South of France this summer, so I'm going to stop by Paris. I get to see a little of Paris before we go."

For NFL 2026 Paris Game news and to sign up for ticket information, fans can visit nfl.com/Paris.