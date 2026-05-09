Rookie minicamp notes: Handling the workload

Handling the workload: Third-round pick Drew Allar was the only quarterback taking part in the Steelers rookie minicamp, giving him plenty of work.

He didn't mind it.

"I had to work through some stuff, but it's all in good spirit, and it's fun to be out here," said Allar. "Great coaching staff. I learned a lot the last two and a half days. It's been positive. I've got to take a step each day. Doesn't matter where I was at yesterday, I've got to find a way to get better each day. I think Coach (Tom) Arth, Coach (Mike) McCarthy and Coach Ang (Brian Angelichio) are going to do a really good job of helping me determine those goals and help me reach those goals."

Allar said there was an advantage to being the only quarterback taking part, allowing him to learn as much as he can before joining the quarterback room with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard on Monday.

"I was able to ask a ton of questions," said Allar. "I'll have a great group of quarterbacks here Monday too, so it'll be even better to learn from those guys that have been in the system for a handful of weeks more than me. So, I'm really looking forward to it."

McCarthy is a coach known for developing young quarterbacks, so spending time with him one-on-one during rookie minicamp will help Allar as he moves forward.

"Anytime you can talk to Coach McCarthy one-on-one, especially when it's about quarterback play and fundamentals," said Allar. "I feel like I've grown a lot and really just understand his philosophy a lot more the last two days. I know what I need to work on and how to work it. I've just got to be intentional with doing the same routine every day and making sure I'm staying on top of the little things.

"It's a lot of room for me to grow. A lot of football to learn. A lot of basics and nuances of the game. I've learned a lot from a QB fundamental standpoint already and X's and O's standpoint. I'm really happy and definitely fortunate to be in a great situation here. Great quarterback room and obviously great quarterback coaches between Coach McCarthy, Coach Ang (Angelichio) and Coach Arth."

One of the main points of focus with Allar was working on his footwork, with him learning what McCarthy and company are looking for from him.

"For me right now it's a lot with my lower half, cleaning up footwork, getting used to the terminology that they're talking about and that's incorporated with this offense," said Allar. "It a little bit different than what I've been used to. I've just got to take it one day at a time and find ways to be more consistent at it and improve on it each day.