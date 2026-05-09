Rookie minicamp notes: Handling the workload

Handling the workload: Third-round pick Drew Allar was the only quarterback taking part in the Steelers rookie minicamp, giving him plenty of work.
He didn't mind it.
"I had to work through some stuff, but it's all in good spirit, and it's fun to be out here," said Allar. "Great coaching staff. I learned a lot the last two and a half days. It's been positive. I've got to take a step each day. Doesn't matter where I was at yesterday, I've got to find a way to get better each day. I think Coach (Tom) Arth, Coach (Mike) McCarthy and Coach Ang (Brian Angelichio) are going to do a really good job of helping me determine those goals and help me reach those goals."
Allar said there was an advantage to being the only quarterback taking part, allowing him to learn as much as he can before joining the quarterback room with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard on Monday.
"I was able to ask a ton of questions," said Allar. "I'll have a great group of quarterbacks here Monday too, so it'll be even better to learn from those guys that have been in the system for a handful of weeks more than me. So, I'm really looking forward to it."
McCarthy is a coach known for developing young quarterbacks, so spending time with him one-on-one during rookie minicamp will help Allar as he moves forward.
"Anytime you can talk to Coach McCarthy one-on-one, especially when it's about quarterback play and fundamentals," said Allar. "I feel like I've grown a lot and really just understand his philosophy a lot more the last two days. I know what I need to work on and how to work it. I've just got to be intentional with doing the same routine every day and making sure I'm staying on top of the little things.
"It's a lot of room for me to grow. A lot of football to learn. A lot of basics and nuances of the game. I've learned a lot from a QB fundamental standpoint already and X's and O's standpoint. I'm really happy and definitely fortunate to be in a great situation here. Great quarterback room and obviously great quarterback coaches between Coach McCarthy, Coach Ang (Angelichio) and Coach Arth."
One of the main points of focus with Allar was working on his footwork, with him learning what McCarthy and company are looking for from him.
"For me right now it's a lot with my lower half, cleaning up footwork, getting used to the terminology that they're talking about and that's incorporated with this offense," said Allar. "It a little bit different than what I've been used to. I've just got to take it one day at a time and find ways to be more consistent at it and improve on it each day.
"I might have started at one spot, but if I can find a way to get better each day I'll accelerate my growth and that's the main goal, to learn as much as I can from the quarterbacks in the room and obviously the coaches."
Whatever is asked of him: First-round pick Max Iheanachor, the offensive tackle from Arizona State, enjoyed his introduction to the Steelers during the team's rookie minicamp.
"It's been fun being out here with the new guys, all just getting to know each other throughout this whole process," said Iheanachor. "It's fun coming out here and going to work with them.
"It's a blessing to be out here. First time putting on the jersey, running out there on the field. It didn't feel real. Being able to start getting to work in and just soaking in the moment and just being grateful to be here."
Iheanachor said he has been working on the right side of the line, something he feels comfortable with. But if asked to move to left tackle, he won't blink.
"Whatever the coaches want, that's what I'll do," said Iheanachor.
So far Iheanachor has been working on fundamentals, something the coaches are stressing in the early days for the players.
"Really everything," said Iheanachor. "More hand placement still, just trying to just get that figured out. But really everything, steps, pass pro, run block."
Showing what he has: Over the next few weeks, the Steelers coaching staff will learn a lot about the 2026 rookie class.
One thing receiver Germie Bernard hopes they see is what he brings to the team.
"I bring a very reliable guy, a very selfless guy," said Bernard. "A guy that's always joyful, smiling and wants the best for his teammates. He wants them to succeed.
"A guy that's going to go out on Sundays and make plays and help bring success to the team in any way that I can."
Step one in doing that for Bernard will be getting to know the veterans in the receiver room and learning as much as he can from them.
"That what life is about," said Bernard. "It's about learning, growing and maturing in every phase of your life. You can learn so much from everybody.
"Coming in and being a sponge and learning as much as I can so I can be the best pro when game time does come is what I want to do."
Bernard is looking forward to working more with the coaching staff, ready to learn from the experience they brought with them to Pittsburgh.
"I feel like even though we have new coaching staff, we have a lot of coaches with a lot of experience," said Bernard. "They know how to build an organization. They know the right values and characteristic traits for guys they bring into the building. I think we're going to have great guys in the building, great coaches in the building, and it's going to help us succeed on the field."
Having a good time: Third-round pick Gennings Dunker said he enjoyed practice on Saturday, sharing that he took reps at guard and enjoyed it.
"It was a good time," said Dunker, who started three years at right tackle at Iowa. "It was a lot of fun. Last time I played left guard was my second year of college, so I don't even know how many years ago that was. Four years ago, maybe. That was my last time playing left guard.
"I had been working on doing left-handed stances the whole time leading up to the combine. Then after the combine, just in case, I was playing left guard because I hadn't done it in forever. So, I'm glad I worked on my left-hand stances.
"The speed at guard is a little bit faster than tackle. That makes pass pro a little easier and run blocking a little harder. It's just a little faster. At Iowa, we played our tackles like guards anyways. Just play really physical."
While Dunker is settling into a new position, he is also setting into a new city.
And it seems to be an easy transition.
"It's an awesome city," said Dunker. "Pennsylvania is beautiful, how hilly it is and green. Then there's that little trolley car thing (the incline) that takes you up to the mountain. I'm going to go check it out at some point.
"I love this place. It's awesome. I had to ask around if I could swim in the river or you're not supposed to do that. I might go fishing. I like to go fishing every once in a while."
Plenty to look forward to: Daylen Everette, the cornerback out of Georgia who was drafted in the third round, welcomes the learning and information gathering that rookie minicamp provides.
"It's trying learn everything you can," said Everette. "Just learn the ropes, learn from all of it. Once we start to work with the veterans, I'm just trying to learn things from them too. I'm always open to learning different things. Just keep trying to learn from people to help me improve."
The learning process is one that will be ongoing for the rookies throughout the entire offseason, including in OTAs, mandatory minicamp and into training camp.
And a lot of that learning will come courtesy of observing the veterans in the defensive back room.
"I really like the mix in the room," said Everette. "Especially with Joey Porter. I've been watching him since he was in college. And then Jalen Ramsey. I have been watching him for a long time. He was the guy I watched and knew I wanted to play cornerback. I want to be like him. So, just being in the same defensive back room as him, it feels great. He's one of the best to ever do it at the position There's a lot of things I can learn from him."
And while he learns from others, he plans to bring his own style to the field.
"I bring a brand of physical football," said Everette. "That's what I've been playing since I was at the University of Georgia. So. I just want to carry it over into a physical defense like this."
Steelers' rookies take the field for rookie minicamp
Down to business: Rookie seventh-round pick Eli Heidenreich is listed as a running back and receiver on the Steelers roster, and he knows versatility is a key for a young player looking to make his mark.
"You look at the running backs around the league right now, especially the best ones, they do both at a high level," said Heidenreich of his route running and pass catching after being listed as a running back at the combine. "At Navy I was doing the same things. I got a fair amount of handoffs, I guess you could say pitches. I was getting the ball out that way. Then you see the route running and catching too. That combination pairs well with today's NFL running back."
Heidenreich, who is from the Pittsburgh area and attended Mt. Lebanon High School and the Naval Academy, has been through a whirlwind since he was drafted, which included being at the NFL Draft Theater when the Steelers selected him.
Now, though, it's all down to the business of football.
"I took that first day or two after the Draft to enjoy it and spend some time with family and celebrate a little bit," said Heidenreich. "But it's time to get to work now and we're here to make this team better and to contribute and add value. That's the biggest thing. So that's what I'm looking to do here is just that.
"I'm extremely excited to be here. I'm ready to get to work. It's a change, for sure. It's a different type of offense. But I think I can adjust well. We had three different offenses at Navy. So, learning a new playbook is something that I'm a little used to now."