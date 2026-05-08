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Roster set for 2026 rookie minicamp

May 08, 2026 at 12:03 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers will hold their three-day rookie minicamp this weekend, the first time the team's 2026 Draft Class and undrafted free agents will be together as a group.

In addition to the draft picks and undrafted free agents the team added, the team will also have 12 veterans players, including first-year players, participating this weekend, as well as 12 players who were invited on a tryout basis.

The team's rookie minicamp roster is below.

VETERANS (12)

NONAMEPOSHTWTCOLLEGE
19Doneiko SlaughterDB6-0190Arkansas
45JJ GalbreathTE6-4231South Dakota
48Jack HendersonS6-2215Minnesota
65Kyler BaughDT6-3295Minnesota
68Jahvaree RitzieDE6-4290North Carolina
69Lorenzo ThompsonOL6-7295Rhode Island
72Doug NesterOL6-6306West Virginia
78Aiden WilliamsG6-5311Minnesota-Duluth
79Steven JonesOL6-5342Oregon
84Max HurlemanWR5-11200Notre Dame
85Cole BurgessWR6-1200Cortland State
87Brandon SmithWR6-2215Iowa

ROOKIES (16)

NONAMEPOSHTWTCOLLEGE
16Drew AllarQB6-5228Penn State
17Germie BernardWR6-1206Alabama
23Daylen EveretteCB6-1196Georgia
28Robert Spears-JenningsS6-2205Oklahoma
29Eli HeidenreichRB/WR6-0198Navy
34Laith MarjanK6-2210Kansas
37Riley NowakowskiFB6-2250Indiana
40Devan BoykinCB5-10195Indiana
42Kaden WetjenWR/RET5-9196Iowa
53Daylan CarnellLB6-2225Missouri
71Max IheanachorOT6-6321Arizona State
73Gennings DunkerG6-5319Iowa
81Lake McReeTE6-4250USC
83Chamon MetayerTE6-4255Arizona State
92Kevin Jobity Jr.DL6-4300Syracuse
96Gabriel RubioDE6-5321Notre Dame

TRYOUT PLAYERS (12)

NONAMEPOSHTWTCOLLEGE
10Devin BaleP6-3205Arkansas
21Rashad BattleDB6-3195Pittsburgh
28Raphael WilliamsWR5-10165Pittsburgh
31Ryan StonehouseP5-11185Colorado State
37Joseph ZelinskyLB6-4250Pittsburgh
39Gabriel NwosuP6-6296Penn State
40Alex TeczaRB6-0199Navy
42Terrell TilmonLB6-5240Texas Tech
46Brandon GeorgeLB6-3240Pittsburgh
49Jacob BobenmoyerLS6-0235Northern Colorado
61Gregory CrippenC6-4309Michigan
98Jimari ButlerLB6-5265LSU

PHOTOS: Rookies arrive and get ready

The Steelers 2026 rookies arrived at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp

A general view at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (42) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (42) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (42) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (42) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Iheanachor (71) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Iheanachor (71) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Iheanachor (71) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Iheanachor (71) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Iheanachor (71) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Iheanachor (71) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 23

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
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