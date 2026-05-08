Roster set for 2026 rookie minicamp

The Steelers will hold their three-day rookie minicamp this weekend, the first time the team's 2026 Draft Class and undrafted free agents will be together as a group.
In addition to the draft picks and undrafted free agents the team added, the team will also have 12 veterans players, including first-year players, participating this weekend, as well as 12 players who were invited on a tryout basis.
The team's rookie minicamp roster is below.
VETERANS (12)
|NO
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|19
|Doneiko Slaughter
|DB
|6-0
|190
|Arkansas
|45
|JJ Galbreath
|TE
|6-4
|231
|South Dakota
|48
|Jack Henderson
|S
|6-2
|215
|Minnesota
|65
|Kyler Baugh
|DT
|6-3
|295
|Minnesota
|68
|Jahvaree Ritzie
|DE
|6-4
|290
|North Carolina
|69
|Lorenzo Thompson
|OL
|6-7
|295
|Rhode Island
|72
|Doug Nester
|OL
|6-6
|306
|West Virginia
|78
|Aiden Williams
|G
|6-5
|311
|Minnesota-Duluth
|79
|Steven Jones
|OL
|6-5
|342
|Oregon
|84
|Max Hurleman
|WR
|5-11
|200
|Notre Dame
|85
|Cole Burgess
|WR
|6-1
|200
|Cortland State
|87
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|6-2
|215
|Iowa
ROOKIES (16)
|NO
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|16
|Drew Allar
|QB
|6-5
|228
|Penn State
|17
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|6-1
|206
|Alabama
|23
|Daylen Everette
|CB
|6-1
|196
|Georgia
|28
|Robert Spears-Jennings
|S
|6-2
|205
|Oklahoma
|29
|Eli Heidenreich
|RB/WR
|6-0
|198
|Navy
|34
|Laith Marjan
|K
|6-2
|210
|Kansas
|37
|Riley Nowakowski
|FB
|6-2
|250
|Indiana
|40
|Devan Boykin
|CB
|5-10
|195
|Indiana
|42
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR/RET
|5-9
|196
|Iowa
|53
|Daylan Carnell
|LB
|6-2
|225
|Missouri
|71
|Max Iheanachor
|OT
|6-6
|321
|Arizona State
|73
|Gennings Dunker
|G
|6-5
|319
|Iowa
|81
|Lake McRee
|TE
|6-4
|250
|USC
|83
|Chamon Metayer
|TE
|6-4
|255
|Arizona State
|92
|Kevin Jobity Jr.
|DL
|6-4
|300
|Syracuse
|96
|Gabriel Rubio
|DE
|6-5
|321
|Notre Dame
TRYOUT PLAYERS (12)
|NO
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|COLLEGE
|10
|Devin Bale
|P
|6-3
|205
|Arkansas
|21
|Rashad Battle
|DB
|6-3
|195
|Pittsburgh
|28
|Raphael Williams
|WR
|5-10
|165
|Pittsburgh
|31
|Ryan Stonehouse
|P
|5-11
|185
|Colorado State
|37
|Joseph Zelinsky
|LB
|6-4
|250
|Pittsburgh
|39
|Gabriel Nwosu
|P
|6-6
|296
|Penn State
|40
|Alex Tecza
|RB
|6-0
|199
|Navy
|42
|Terrell Tilmon
|LB
|6-5
|240
|Texas Tech
|46
|Brandon George
|LB
|6-3
|240
|Pittsburgh
|49
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|6-0
|235
|Northern Colorado
|61
|Gregory Crippen
|C
|6-4
|309
|Michigan
|98
|Jimari Butler
|LB
|6-5
|265
|LSU
The Steelers 2026 rookies arrived at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp