What to watch for: Offseason program

May 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM

The Steelers offseason training program has been underway at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex since April 18. Phase One and Two of the offseason program are now in the books and the team is now set for the start of Phase Three of OTAs and Minicamp.

Phase Three begins on Tuesday, May 24, and includes three sessions a week over two weeks, ending on Thursday, June 2. Then, mandatory Minicamp is held from Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9.

The Steelers digital and social media platforms will have you covered with all the happenings at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Here are some highlights Steelers Nation can look out for:

  • Weekly exclusive video interviews with players & coaches
  • Weekly player mic'd up segments
  • Practice highlights
  • Daily editorial coverage
  • Press conferences & media availabilities
  • Live programming from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Steelers Nation Radio each week (Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
  • Photo galleries
  • Player Q&As

Follow along on Steelers.com and the Steelers Official Mobile App. Be sure to turn on push notifications and get the latest content sent directly to your phone's home screen. Turn on push within the app through the "More" menu, under "Settings" and "Notifications".

Steelers fans also can follow all the action on the team's social media platforms, which includes @steelers (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok) and @SteelersLive (Twitter).

