WATCH: Highlights from Steelers Audio Network Draft Marathon

Listen to some of the highlights from the Steelers Audio Network Draft Marathon, including immediate reactions to picks and picks joining the show
Apr 26, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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WATCH: Steelers 2026 Draft Wrap Up Show
KDKA's Bob Pompeani and Charlie Batch recap the Steelers 2026 Draft Class
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Pittsburgh sets NFL Draft attendance record
Fans turned out in record numbers for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh
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Steelers select Heidenreich in seventh round
The Steelers selected Eli Heidenreich in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft
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Steelers select Spears-Jennings in seventh round
The Steelers selected Robert Spears-Jennings in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft
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Steelers select Rubio in sixth round
The Steelers selected Gabriel Rubio in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft
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Steelers select Nowakowski in fifth round
The Steelers selected Riley Nowakowski in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft
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Steelers select Wetjen in fourth round
The Steelers selected Kaden Wetjen in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft
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2026 NFL Draft Blog: Record setter
Follow along for all of the updates and news as Pittsburgh prepares to host the 2026 NFL Draft
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Steelers select Bernard in second round
The Steelers selected receiver Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft