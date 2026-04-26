WATCH: Steelers 2026 Draft Wrap Up Show
Apr 25, 2026 at 09:35 PM
Fans turned out in record numbers for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh
The Steelers selected Eli Heidenreich in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft
The Steelers selected Robert Spears-Jennings in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft
The Steelers selected Gabriel Rubio in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft
The Steelers selected Riley Nowakowski in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft
The Steelers selected Kaden Wetjen in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft
The Steelers selected receiver Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft
The Steelers selected Daylen Everette in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft
The Steelers selected quarterback Drew Allar in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft