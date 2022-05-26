Wallace is getting in the groove

The learning process has been made considerably easier by the fact that the team and the defensive back group has embraced Wallace the way they have. He spoke glowingly about the attitude among the secondary, something that has given him a comfort level.

"I love how together everybody is," said Wallace. "The grittiness they play with. They are all trying to do the same thing. They are all trying to be on the same page. They all communicate, which I love. It's been good. A great group of guys.

"And there are no egos in the room, which I really appreciate. It makes the biggest difference when you have the goal that we are just here to win. We all support each other. Here everyone is on the same page, everybody wants everybody to be successful and go from there."

Wallace has fully embraced new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin's system, and also is relying on Austin's guidance as he steps into the system.

"It is a little bit different," said Wallace. "It's unique, but I love how he is as a play-caller thus far. I love the defense. It's just a little different. I think it's just different for me because I just came from a different system, so learning it and seeing the ins and outs, how I can be successful in the defense when I go out there with my opportunities.