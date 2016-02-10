Under-the-radar plays in Super Bowl lore

Super Bowl IX -** Vikings' first-and-goal from the Steelers' 5-yard line, 12:52 left in the fourth quarter: The Vikings trail, 9-0, but have an opportunity to cut into the deficit after a pass interference penalty against Steelers S Mike Wagner. But the defense digs in and Steelers DT Joe Greene forces and recovers a fumble by Minnesota RB Chuck Foreman to end the threat.

Although the Vikings would subsequently score a touchdown on a blocked punt, Greene's effort symbolized what he and the defense were capable of when backed into a corner and why they were a driving force throughout what became a 16-6 victory.Super Bowl X - Cowboys' fourth-and-13 from the Steelers' 16, 11:56 left in the fourth quarter: The Cowboys lead, 10-7, but the Steelers get a huge boost in momentum when RB Reggie Harrison blocks Mitch Hoops' punt and the ball bounces out of the end zone for a safety. On the ensuing possession the Steelers add a field goal for a 12-10 lead. They never trailed again on the way to a 21-17 triumph. Super Bowl XIII - Steelers' kickoff, 7:10 left in the fourth quarter: Everyone, presumably, remembers Dallas DT Randy White's fumble on the return of K Roy Gerela's bouncing boot. But the nature of LB Dirt Winston's recovery is worth revisiting. RB Sidney Thornton had a shot at the ball but missed, as did G Steve Courson. Eventually, DB Tony Dungy reached for it before getting buried by a pile of bodies.

Winston was standing next to the pile but wasn't a part of it initially. As WR Theo Bell jumped up out of the pile and signaled Steelers' ball, Winston jumped in, just ahead of the arrival of a couple of officials to sort the mess out. Winston made it all the way to the bottom and somehow got to the ball. When the officials finally officially signaled Steelers' ball, it was Winston who was in possession of it.