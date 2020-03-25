A super rewind: Super Bowl X

Mar 24, 2020 at 08:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

If you are in the mood to relive one of the greatest games in Steelers history, then we have the perfect game for you to watch. Super Bowl X. For those of you who remember it, this will be a stroll through memory lane. For those who never had the pleasure of watching it, here is a recap and then sit back and enjoy.

January 18, 1976
Super Bowl X
Steelers 21. Dallas Cowboys 17
Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida

In a game that pitted the glitzy offensive attack of the Dallas Cowboys against the blue-collar, grinding running attack and the Steel Curtain defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it would be the Steelers who would shine the brightest in Super Bowl X.

While everyone expected the Cowboys offense to be what everyone was talking about, it was Lynn Swann's circus catch that will forever live in NFL Films highlight reels.

The Steelers got in an early 7-0 hole when Roger Staubach hit Drew Pearson for a 29-yard touchdown. But it didn't take them long to get right back in it.

Terry Bradshaw connected with Lynn Swann for a 32-yard pass, where Swann outleapt the Cowboys defender and kept both feet in bounds. That set up a seven-yard touchdown pass from Bradshaw to Randy Grossman to tie it at 7-7. A Dallas field goal sent them into the locker room up 10-7 at the half.

Roy Gerela missed his second field goal of the game in the second half, and Cowboys safety Cliff Harris mockingly patted him on the helmet. That set off linebacker Jack Lambert, who sent Harris to the ground and lit a fire under the Steelers.

The Steelers scored on a safety off a blocked punt, and Gerela hit two field goals to give the black and gold a 15-10 lead. Bradshaw extended the lead when he hit Swann for a 64-yard touchdown pass, as Swann finished with four catches for 161 yards, winning him MVP honors.

The Cowboys fought back, but it wouldn't be enough when Staubach's final pass was batted by Mike Wagner and intercepted by Glen Edwards to seal the 21-17 win and give the Steelers back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

PHOTOS: Super Bowl X

Photos of Super Bowl X. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 21-17 to capture the team's second Super Bowl victory in Miami's Orange Bowl.

No Title
1 / 27
No Title
2 / 27
No Title
3 / 27
No Title
4 / 27
No Title
5 / 27
No Title
6 / 27
No Title
7 / 27
No Title
8 / 27
No Title
9 / 27
No Title
10 / 27
No Title
11 / 27
No Title
12 / 27
No Title
13 / 27
No Title
14 / 27
No Title
15 / 27
No Title
16 / 27
No Title
17 / 27
No Title
18 / 27
No Title
19 / 27
No Title
20 / 27
No Title
21 / 27
No Title
22 / 27
No Title
23 / 27
No Title
24 / 27
No Title
25 / 27
No Title
26 / 27
No Title
27 / 27
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

A re-match like no other

The Steelers won their third Super Bowl when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys on this day in Steelers history
news

Another super win

On this day in Steelers history, the team won their fourth Super Bowl
news

Winning back-to-back championships

The Steelers won their second straight Super Bowl when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys on this day in Steelers history
news

They've had their moments

Super Bowl history replete with Steelers' triumph, heartbreak and the Boss
news

WATCH: Super Bowl XL Rewind

Here's your chance to watch the Steelers fifth Super Bowl victory – in its entirety
news

Fans can relive the magic of Super Bowl XL

The Steelers will bring you all the excitement of Super Bowl XL on Sunday
news

WATCH: Super Bowl XIII Rewind

Here's your chance to watch the Steelers third Super Bowl victory – in its entirety 
news

Time to relive an amazing Super Bowl win

Steelers fans can watch Super Bowl XIII on Sunday and get unique insight from Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier
news

WATCH: Super Bowl XIV Rewind

Here's your chance to watch the Steelers fourth Super Bowl victory – in its entirety
news

Steelers upset top-seeded Colts - Watch Full Game

Watch the entire 2005 AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Steelers and Colts on YouTube.
news

Under-the-radar plays in Super Bowl lore

Super Bowl plays that have their place in Steelers' history.
Advertising