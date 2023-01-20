Another super win

Jan 20, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On this day in Steelers history, the team won their fourth Super Bowl.

Here is a look back at the game.

January 20, 1980
Super Bowl XIV
Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

On this day in Steelers history the team won their fourth Super Bowl in six years, defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 31-19.

The first three quarters were filled with back-and-forth action, with the underdog Rams leading 19-17 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Steelers weren't going to be denied from becoming the first team to win four Super Bowls though.

John Stallworth had the play of the day when he looked back, and while in stride, pulled the ball in over the outstretched arms of Rams' cornerback Rod Perry and was end zone bound for a 73-yard touchdown.

The Rams made every effort to mount a comeback, but Jack Lambert intercepted Vince Ferragamo to give the Steelers the ball back.

Terry Bradshaw, who won MVP honors, took over, driving the Steelers down the field where Franco Harris punched it in for a one-yard touchdown and 31-19 win and the team's fourth Super Bowl in six years.

Photos of Super Bowl XIV. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 to capture the team's fourth Super Bowl victory in Pasadena's Rose Bowl Stadium.

