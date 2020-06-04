Fans can relive the magic of Super Bowl XL

The Steelers and the NFL continue to bring a solution to sports starved fans.
The NFL has opened the vault of past Steelers games, and those classic games are featured in 'Game Rewinds' on the team's digital and social media channels.
The Steelers 'Game Rewinds' began with Super Bowl XIV and XIII, and this week another Super Bowl is coming to your living room. Fans can watch the Steelers exciting win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL on their desktop or mobile device on Sunday, June 7. The game will kick off at 6:27 p.m. on the Steelers Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The setting was Detroit, Michigan, but you never would have known by the crowd as Steelers fans packed Ford Field and Terrible Towels were all the eye could see.
The Seahawks jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but it would be the only lead they would see. After a slow start the Steelers got on the board late in the first half when Ben Roethlisberger capped an 11-play, 59-yard drive with a one-yard dive for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead heading into halftime.
The Steelers offense got into gear to start the second half when Willie Parker broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-3. The Seahawks kept it close after Kelly Herndon intercepted Roethlisberger at the four-yard line and returned it 76 yards to the Steelers 20-yard line. Matt Hasselbeck hit Jerramy Stevens for a 16-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-10.
An Ike Taylor interception thwarted a go-ahead effort by the Seahawks and a sweet gadget play sealed the game for the Steelers. Wide receiver Antwaan Randle El took a reverse handoff and hit Hines Ward for a 43-yard scoring strike.
And in a moment Steelers fans will always remember, Jerome Bettis retired right after the game, on the podium in his hometown.
So, get your Terrible Towel ready for the fun and watch the Steelers win their fifth Super Bowl.
Game action photos from Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit, MI