Winning back-to-back championships

On this day in Steelers history the team won Super Bowl X, their second of four Super Bowl Championships in the 1970s.

Here is a look back at the game.

* * *

January 18, 1976

Super Bowl X

Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17

Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida

In a game that pitted the glitzy offensive attack of the Dallas Cowboys against the blue-collar, grinding running attack and the Steel Curtain defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it would be the Steelers who would shine the brightest in Super Bowl X.

While everyone expected the Cowboys offense to be what everyone was talking about, it was Lynn Swann's circus catch that will forever live in NFL Films highlight reels.

The Steelers got in an early 7-0 hole when Roger Staubach hit Drew Pearson for a 29-yard touchdown. But it didn't take them long to get right back in it.

Terry Bradshaw connected with Lynn Swann for a 32-yard pass, where Swann outleapt the Cowboys defender and kept both feet in bounds. That set up a seven-yard touchdown pass from Bradshaw to Randy Grossman to tie it at 7-7. A Dallas field goal sent them into the locker room up 10-7 at the half.

Roy Gerela missed his second field goal of the game in the second half, and Cowboys safety Cliff Harris mockingly patted him on the helmet. That set off linebacker Jack Lambert, who sent Harris to the ground and lit a fire under the Steelers.

The Steelers scored on a safety off a blocked punt, and Gerela hit two field goals to give the black and gold a 15-10 lead. Bradshaw extended the lead when he hit Swann for a 64-yard touchdown pass, as Swann finished with four catches for 161 yards, winning him MVP honors.