SNR will re-air Steelers Super Bowl victories

Feb 03, 2024 at 07:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Steelers fans can enjoy a bit of team history during the upcoming week when Steelers Nation Radio re-airs the original radio game broadcasts of all six of the Steelers Super Bowl victories that originally aired on the Steelers Radio Network.

Whether you are tuning in for the first time ever or you heard some of the epic calls when they originally aired, the excitement of Steelers football will be available all week.

Beginning on Monday, Feb. 5, with Super Bowl IX, the original broadcast of the games will air nightly at 8 p.m. on Steelers Nation Radio. Jack Fleming and Myron Cope call the first four Super Bowls, and Bill Hillgrove, Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley bring you all the action from Super Bowl XL and XLIII. The week will wrap-up on Sunday, Feb. 11, when all six games will air beginning at 9 a.m.

Fans can tune in to the re-broadcasts on Steelers Nation Radio live each night at 8 p.m. on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App or the iHeart Radio App. The games will also re-air the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Re-Air Schedule:

Super Bowl IX
Monday, Feb. 5 – 8 p.m.
Re-airs on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m.
 
Super Bowl X
Tuesday, Feb. 6 – 8 p.m.
Re-airs on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m.
 
Super Bowl XIII
Wednesday, Feb. 7 – 8 p.m.
Re-airs on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m.
 
Super Bowl XIV
Thursday, Feb. 8 – 8 p.m.
Re-airs on Friday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m.
 
Super Bowl XL
Friday, Feb. 9 – 8 p.m.
Re-airs on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m.
 
Super Bowl XLIII
Saturday, Feb. 10 – 8 p.m.
Re-airs on Sunday, Feb. 11 as part of full re-air of all six games
 
Super Bowls IX, X, XIII, XIV, XL and XLIII
Sunday, Feb. 11
Starting at 9 a.m., re-air of all six Super Bowl wins

