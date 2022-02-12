They’ve had their moments

Full disclosure for openers: The following was inspired by Rick Gosselin.
His recent feature for si.com, "The 55 Most Memorable Super Bowl Moments," got me thinking.
My first thought was Gosselin, the dean of NFL writers and a longtime colleague and friend, did not include enough Steelers moments in his tribute to the first 55 Super Bowls.
My second thought was, I can rectify that situation.
What eventually followed was a piece that included Steelers-only moments.
I no doubt didn't include enough of those, either.
Still, 10 seemed like enough for such a project.
Keep in mind I called these as I saw them, as I remember them, as I'll never forget them.
You might have a different list in mind.
Here's mine:
No. 10: Tramps Like Us
Super Bowl XLIII will be remembered for many things.
I'll remember it first and foremost as a Bruce Springsteen concert that had a couple quarters of football sandwiched on both sides (I revere the Boss the way a great many of you probably do the Steelers).
My newspaper assignment at the time included writing a piece that needed to be filed immediately after the game on the play of the game.
I decided at halftime that would be James Harrison's interception return no matter what happened in the second half.
So I went straight to my work at the break, typing with my right hand but remembering to fist-pump appropriately with my left at the "tramps like us" juncture of "Born to Run."
No offense to Santonio Holmes, but Springsteen was the MVP in Tampa.