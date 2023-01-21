A re-match like no other

On this day in Steelers history the team won Super Bowl XIII, their third of four Super Bowl Championships in the 1970s.

Here is a look back at the game.

* * *

Super Bowl XIII

January 21, 1979

Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31

Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida

This game wasn't just a re-match of Super Bowl X, when the Steelers beat the Cowboys for their second World Championship.

It was much more, a game many still consider one of the most enjoyable and dramatic Super Bowl battles that have taken place in history.

The Steelers jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw to John Stallworth, putting the black and gold faithful into a frenzy of excitement.

The Cowboys answered, and then took a 14-7 lead when Cowboys' linebacker Mike Hegman intercepted Bradshaw and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.

The Steelers weren't deterred.

Bradshaw got right back at it, and immediately countered with a 75-yard touchdown to Stallworth to tie the game. They added on before the half when Rocky Bleier pulled in a seven-yard touchdown reception for a 21-14 halftime lead.

The Cowboys appeared poised to tie the game in the third quarter when Roger Staubach found a wide-open Jackie Smith in the end zone, but Smith slipped and fell, and the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal to pull within 21-17.

The Steelers scored two fourth quarter touchdowns, a 22-yard run by Franco Harris and a 18-yard reception by Lynn Swann. With a 35-17 lead, it was looking like they were going to put the game away.