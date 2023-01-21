A re-match like no other

On this day in Steelers history the team won Super Bowl XIII, their third of four Super Bowl Championships in the 1970s.
Here is a look back at the game.
* * *
Super Bowl XIII
January 21, 1979
Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31
Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
This game wasn't just a re-match of Super Bowl X, when the Steelers beat the Cowboys for their second World Championship.
It was much more, a game many still consider one of the most enjoyable and dramatic Super Bowl battles that have taken place in history.
The Steelers jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw to John Stallworth, putting the black and gold faithful into a frenzy of excitement.
The Cowboys answered, and then took a 14-7 lead when Cowboys' linebacker Mike Hegman intercepted Bradshaw and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.
The Steelers weren't deterred.
Bradshaw got right back at it, and immediately countered with a 75-yard touchdown to Stallworth to tie the game. They added on before the half when Rocky Bleier pulled in a seven-yard touchdown reception for a 21-14 halftime lead.
The Cowboys appeared poised to tie the game in the third quarter when Roger Staubach found a wide-open Jackie Smith in the end zone, but Smith slipped and fell, and the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal to pull within 21-17.
The Steelers scored two fourth quarter touchdowns, a 22-yard run by Franco Harris and a 18-yard reception by Lynn Swann. With a 35-17 lead, it was looking like they were going to put the game away.
The Cowboys wouldn't quit and answered with 14 points, but time ran out on the comeback and the Steelers won their third Super Bowl.
Check out photos from Super Bowl XIII. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 to capture the team's third Super Bowl victory in Miami's Orange Bowl