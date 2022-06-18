Strength in numbers

When they last lined up at Kansas City in January, the Steelers went with Cam Sutton and Haden at cornerback and Edmunds and Fitzpatrick at safety in the base defense. Witherspoon came in and Sutton moved into the slot in the five-defensive backs "nickel" and then-rookie safety Tre Norwood was called upon in the six-defensive backs "dime."

But that was then.

What's next will be sorted out at training camp.

"We are working a lot of interchangeable pieces and seeing not just what guys can do but what we can do together, as well," Sutton said during Mandatory Veteran Minicamp. "It's all about matchups. It's all about showing the offense different things out there on the field week in and week out.

"Who knows? You might see Ahkello inside. You might see Levi inside. You might see other guys moving around. All of us are in this together. We're one link of a whole, so we need all the pieces."

Filling the hole in the lineup left by Haden's departure might presumably come down to a camp battle between Wallace and Witherspoon.

But Brown makes no such presumptions.

"Let's hope it's a position battle everywhere," he said. "Competition breeds top-notch effort, top-notch attention to detail, so we'd like to think that it's competition throughout the secondary.

"My job is just to make sure all the guys are playing at a high level. We'll find a way to get everyone on the field."

Edmunds said he didn't know who'd end up playing the majority of Haden's snaps when Mandatory Veteran Minicamp ended, but expressed confidence a capable replacement or replacements would eventually emerge.

"I wouldn't really call it uncertainty," he maintained. "I'd just call it a dogfight now.